    Tennessee Restaurant Serves The 'Best Burger' In The Entire State

    By Sarah Tate,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pLsij_0vpJtKed00
    Photo: puhimec/iStock/Getty Images

    Burgers are a popular menu item and a crowd favorite for a reason, and fortunately you can find a delicious and memorable bite from the most secretive hidden gems and beloved mom-and-pop shops to popular joints that draw in all the tourists and longtime eateries that have become a staple of their community.

    According to a list compiled by Reader's Digest , the "best burger" in all of Tennessee can be found at Earnestine & Hazel's in Memphis, which has been slinging out tasty burgers for decades, including its special Soul Burger. Earnestine & Hazel's , which has a Google rating of 4.6 stars and nearly 1,000 reviews, is located at 531 S. Main Street.

    Here's what the site had to say about the burgers served at this popular spot:

    "Earnestine and Hazel's has been keeping the spirit of Memphis alive for three decades, and it's even been named one of the most haunted places in America — a bonus if you're looking for a side of spooky with the famous Soul Burger. Enjoy live soul, jazz, and blues music with your simple beef patty, bun, onions, cheese, pickle, and specialty Soul sauce."

    See the full list at Reader's Digest to read up on the best burgers in other states, and check out our previous coverage of the Tennessee eatery that has the "best classic hamburger" in the state .

    Being Honest
    1d ago
    Looks like heartburn just waiting to hit!
