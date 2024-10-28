Open in App
    1 dead in hit-and-run crash, Atlanta police believe driver of gold Jeep is responsible

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GLwQ9_0wPGyuPO00

    ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run accident that killed a woman Sunday night in Atlanta.

    At about 7:48 p.m. officers responded to a report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle at 429 Ponce De Leon Avenue.

    Officers found a woman who had been hit. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

    Police say the driver that hit her left the scene. They believe the driver was in a gold Jeep.

    Atlanta Police Hit and Run investigators responded to the scene and worked to determine the circumstances around the woman’s death.

    Comments / 1

    Add a Comment
    Constance Shelton
    2d ago
    My Deepest Condolences to her family 🙏 🙏 🙏 🙏 🙏 🙏
    View all comments

