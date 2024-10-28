Open in App
    We have more tickets to see Dane Cook Fresh New Flavor Tour

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12H7Mv_0wP7RZuM00

    Listen all week to The Von Haessler Doctrine for your chance to win tickets to see Dane Cook on November 15, 2024 at the Tabernacle. Tickets are on sale at TicketMaster.com .

    95.5 WSB Contest Line: 404-741-0750

    NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 10/28/2024 - 11/1/2024. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to see Dane Cook on November 15, 2024 at the Tabernacle (Minimum approx. retail value: $128.00, based on seating). For full rules, click here . Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

