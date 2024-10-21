Open in App
    Georgia winners and losers after overcoming Texas, officiating

    By Connor Riley, DawgNation,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40pXno_0wFPTnDv00

    Winner: Daylen Everette

    It had been a tough few weeks for the Georgia cornerback room, with Everette perhaps facing the sharpest criticism.

    Which makes his play on Saturday all the more important.

    Everette had his most impactful game as a Bulldog, picking up a sack, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and an interception.

    Read more at DawgNation .

