UPDATE: Rockdale County announces federal lawsuit, schools return in-person

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — Rockdale County Commissioner Sherri Washington held a news conference on Monday announcing a federal lawsuit against Bio-Lab and its parent company, KIK. The suit will be filed this week over the chemical fire that broke out at the Conyers facility nearly three weeks ago.

Washington said, “to hold Bio-Lab accountable for all of the malfeasance and nuisance that they’ve caused upon the county.”

Attorney Leesa Wilson said her “team is prepared to utilize all necessary legal tools including injunctive relief to address this environmental concern.”

The fire at the facility sent a large chemical cloud over Metro Atlanta forcing a shelter in place order for days, in some cases weeks. The fire was the fourth incident at the facility since 2004.

Last week, people lined up outside the newly opened Community Assistance Center in Conyers, requesting payment from Biolab officials.

There are already a number of class action lawsuits against Bio-Lab, but once filed, this will be a federal lawsuit against the company.

“The goal is to file on behalf of the county for any damages the county experienced,” said attorney Shayna Sacks.

Sherri Washington said she won’t be satisfied until the Biolab facility is shut down for good.

“Bio-Lab needs to be held accountable and enough is enough,” she said.

Bio-Lab did not comment on the pending federal lawsuit.

Commissioners said they plan to hold a town hall for citizens regarding the federal lawsuit.

Meanwhile, Rockdale County Schools students will return to class in person for the first time in weeks on Monday morning.

The district said it is committed to prioritizing the safety and well-being of their students and staff.

In a letter to parents, the district says it will continue to monitor the ongoing cleanup and that it will make any adjustment to outdoor activities, bus routes, and other operations if warranted.

Students in the district have been in virtual learning since a chemical fire at the Biolab facility late last month.

That fire has shaken the Rockdale community and forced a shelter-in-place order and impacting residents and businesses.

On Thursday, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), along with other emergency agencies and county leaders lifted the shelter-in-place order.



