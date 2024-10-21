Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WSB Radio

    UPDATE: Rockdale County announces federal lawsuit, schools return in-person

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VPwvb_0wFPL06j00

    ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — Rockdale County Commissioner Sherri Washington held a news conference on Monday announcing a federal lawsuit against Bio-Lab and its parent company, KIK. The suit will be filed this week over the chemical fire that broke out at the Conyers facility nearly three weeks ago.

    Washington said, “to hold Bio-Lab accountable for all of the malfeasance and nuisance that they’ve caused upon the county.”

    Attorney Leesa Wilson said her “team is prepared to utilize all necessary legal tools including injunctive relief to address this environmental concern.”

    The fire at the facility sent a large chemical cloud over Metro Atlanta forcing a shelter in place order for days, in some cases weeks. The fire was the fourth incident at the facility since 2004.

    Last week, people lined up outside the newly opened Community Assistance Center in Conyers, requesting payment from Biolab officials.

    There are already a number of class action lawsuits against Bio-Lab, but once filed, this will be a federal lawsuit against the company.

    “The goal is to file on behalf of the county for any damages the county experienced,” said attorney Shayna Sacks.

    Sherri Washington said she won’t be satisfied until the Biolab facility is shut down for good.

    “Bio-Lab needs to be held accountable and enough is enough,” she said.

    Bio-Lab did not comment on the pending federal lawsuit.

    Commissioners said they plan to hold a town hall for citizens regarding the federal lawsuit.

    Meanwhile, Rockdale County Schools students will return to class in person for the first time in weeks on Monday morning.

    The district said it is committed to prioritizing the safety and well-being of their students and staff.

    In a letter to parents, the district says it will continue to monitor the ongoing cleanup and that it will make any adjustment to outdoor activities, bus routes, and other operations if warranted.

    Students in the district have been in virtual learning since a chemical fire at the Biolab facility late last month.

    That fire has shaken the Rockdale community and forced a shelter-in-place order and impacting residents and businesses.

    On Thursday, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), along with other emergency agencies and county leaders lifted the shelter-in-place order.


    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group22 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group24 days ago
    PHOTO: Everyone Was Saying The Same Thing About The Jaw-Dropping Texas Longhorns Fan Caught On Camera During Loss To Georgia
    Total Pro Sports2 days ago
    Throuple allegedly squatting in 'sprawling' Georgia mansion evicted by armed marshals after almost a year
    Law & Crime1 day ago
    Arch Manning’s Texas Longhorns handed $250,000 fine and forced to release statement after Georgia trash throwing chaos
    The US Sun2 days ago
    ‘Vigilante’ Sheriff Victor Hill’s 1st interview after prison reveals surprising secrets (part 1)
    rolling out2 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today26 days ago
    Atlanta Community Leader Fatally Shot in Back By Teen He'd Just Dined with at Waffle House
    Oxygen3 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor4 days ago
    Jackson PD Charges a Woman with Drive-by Shooting and Aggravated Assault
    Mississippi News Group6 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Couple Arrested at Eastport Boat Ramp for Felony Meth Possession
    Mississippi News Group8 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel18 hours ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Man arrested, charged with homicide in Sheppton shooting
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel23 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 hours ago
    Atlanta businessman blasts Stacey Abrams' claims on Black voters, predicts 'historic' turnout for Trump
    Fox News21 hours ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy