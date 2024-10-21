Open in App
    • WSB Radio

    Mark Arum has your LAST chance to win tickets to A Conversation With Larry David!

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nvybS_0wFL8sxM00

    Listen weekdays from to the The Mark Arum Show for your next chance to win tickets to A Conversation With Larry David at The Fox Theatre on October 24.

    Joined by a moderator, the event A Conversation With Larry David will include an informal discussion about his time on Seinfeld , Curb , and everything in between. Tickets on sale now at FoxTheatre.org.

    95.5 WSB Contest Line: 404-741-0750

    NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 10/21/2024-10/22/2024 and 10/21/2024-10/22/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Two (2) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to “A CONVERSATION WITH LARRY DAVID” AT THE FOX THEATRE ON OCTOBER 24, 2024. (Minimum approx. retail value: $179.00, based on seating). For full rules, click here . Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

