Mark Arum has you chance to attend the State Farm Champions Classic

State Farm Champions Classic Returns to Atlanta in 2024 Marquee men’s college basketball doubleheader featuring Duke, Kansas, Kentucky and Michigan State will be played at State Farm Arena on Nov. 12, 2024. Listen to The Mark Arum Show for a chance to win tickets (note: a single ticket provides entry to both games. Re-entry into the venue is not allowed).

Kansas vs Michigan State @ 6:30 PM

Kentucky vs Duke @ 9 PM

95.5 WSB Contest Line: 404-741-0750

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 10/21/2024 - 10/25/2024. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to see State Farm Champions Classic at State Farm Arena on November 12, 2024. (Minimum approx. retail value: $170.00, based on seating). For full rules, click here . Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.