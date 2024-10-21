Open in App
    • WSB Radio

    The Von Haessler Doctrine has ticket to METALLICA - M72 World Tour!

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tvPw7_0wFL05wg00

    Listen to The Von Haessler Doctrine for a chance to win tickets to see METALLICA - M72 World Tour with special guest Pantera and Suicidal Tendencies on June 3, 2025, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

    Tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster.com.

    Contest Line: 404-741-9797

    NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 10/21/24 - 10/25/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Two (2) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to METALLICA - M72 World Tour with special guest Pantera and Suicidal Tendencies on June 3, 2025, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (ARV: Minimum of $358.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here . Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

