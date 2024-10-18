Open in App
    Netflix stock soars after earnings boost from hit shows 'Nobody Wants This' and 'Emily in Paris'

    By Max Zahn, ABC News,

    2 days ago

    Shares of Netflix climbed about 9% in early trading on Friday after a strong earnings report propelled by hit shows like "Nobody Wants This" and "The Perfect Couple."

    The company added about 5 million subscribers over a three-month period ending in September, which marked a roughly 40% decline from the same period one year prior.

    Even so, the subscriber gains contributed to revenue totaling nearly $10 billion, in part due to the growth in popularity a subscription tier that includes advertisements, the earnings report on Thursday said . That sales figure marked 15% jump when compared with the same period one year prior.

    In all, Netflix boasts about 282 million subscribers worldwide, making it the most popular streaming service by a wide margin. By comparison, Warner Bros. Discovery counts roughly 103 million subscribers across its services HBO, HBO Max and Discovery +, an earnings report in August showed .

    "We're feeling really good about the business," Ted Sarandos, the company's co-CEO, said on a conference call with Wall Street analysts.

    Notable programs from the most recent quarter included the latest season of "Emily in Paris," as well as movies like "Monster High 2" and "Rebel Ridge." The company also expanded its live broadcasts, featuring a face-off between hot dog-eating rivals Takeru Kobayashi and Choey Chestnut in September.

    On the earnings call, Netflix touted viewership of about two hours per user each day, which the company said indicated an increase so far this year when compared to last year.

    The company expects continued growth next year due to a slate of programming that includes new seasons of top shows like "Wednesday" and "Squid Game," as well as an additional installment in the "Knives Out" film series, Netflix said.

    Netflix forecasted as much as $44 billion in revenue next year, which would amount to about a 13% increase over current performance.

    Even after expanding its audience, Netflix still captures less than 10% of television viewership in the countries where the platform is most popular, Netflix said.

    "There's a huge opportunity to grow," Gregory Peters, a co-CEO at Netflix, said on Thursday.

