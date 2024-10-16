Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WSB Radio

    MARTA explores changing weekend schedule after complaints over snarls on Atlanta Pride weekend

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f2jzX_0w8rTuAc00

    ATLANTA — After a busy weekend in Atlanta for the city’s annual Pride festival, a MARTA spokesman says the agency will be rethinking its transit strategies for weekends going forward.

    Complaints from visitors and Atlanta residents came in on social media regarding wait times and long lines, as well as frustration over limited track use.

    According to MARTA, several factors led to issues using the transit service during Atlanta Pride weekend, including some scheduled construction.

    Citing changes to transit needs and customer behaviors in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, MARTA said they’ll be looking at new ways to update weekend schedules.

    The full statement from MARTA is below:

    “In retrospect, we should not have scheduled trackway work in the system this past weekend. We acknowledge that transit usage has changed post-pandemic. Therefore, we are actively exploring different scheduling approaches that will increase and improve weekend frequencies and service reliability, while still performing the state of good repair and safety-sensitive maintenance that we must complete.”

    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Gerald Mack
    1d ago
    MARTA IS AN ONGOING JOKE, WITHOUT A PUNCHLINE!!!!😪😪😪😪
    AmericanPatriot
    2d ago
    Imagine what it would be if they had a STRAIGHT WEEK celebration!!!!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson13 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen8 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza25 days ago
    Two Georgia Inmates Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances Amidst DOJ Critique of State Prisons
    hoodline.com2 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt14 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz22 hours ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard3 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz10 days ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King29 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune28 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile17 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz24 days ago
    Security guard stabbed 90-year-old over 50 times at Buckhead complex, warrant says
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution3 days ago
    'He has been stealing from me': This Atlanta millionaire discovered her husband lied on their prenup, wiped out their savings and has stolen roughly $386K. Ramsey Show hosts are shocked
    moneywise.com3 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz27 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Movie review: ‘The Outrun’ runs away with the title of 2024’s hidden gem
    The Lantern13 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post1 day ago
    Ranchers drive cattle through Elk Fire to safety
    WyoFile10 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Corporate landlord with 12,000 homes in CA agrees to $48 million settlement for deceiving renters
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt17 days ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile18 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post29 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy