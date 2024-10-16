Georgia’s pivotal SEC showdown at No. 1 Texas in Austin has ticket prices soaring

ATHENS — Georgia’s football game at Texas has been circled on the calendar since the date was announced last December.

Fans and media outlets, alike, pointed to the 7:30 p.m. Saturday showdown at DKR Texas Memorial Stadium as a top match up five months ago — and College GameDay validated the early hype last week, announcing it will be in Austin.

Georgia (5-1, 3-1 SEC) and Texas (6-0, 2-0) enter the game as the highest-ranked teams in the SEC through the first seven weeks of the season, the home team a 4-point favorite at the time of this publication.

