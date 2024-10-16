Open in App
    Georgia’s pivotal SEC showdown at No. 1 Texas in Austin has ticket prices soaring

    By Mike Griffith, DawgNation,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cKtkr_0w8rTqdi00

    ATHENS — Georgia’s football game at Texas has been circled on the calendar since the date was announced last December.

    Fans and media outlets, alike, pointed to the 7:30 p.m. Saturday showdown at DKR Texas Memorial Stadium as a top match up five months ago — and College GameDay validated the early hype last week, announcing it will be in Austin.

    Georgia (5-1, 3-1 SEC) and Texas (6-0, 2-0) enter the game as the highest-ranked teams in the SEC through the first seven weeks of the season, the home team a 4-point favorite at the time of this publication.

    Read more at DawgNation .

