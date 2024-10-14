Open in App
    Gas prices in Georgia continue to decrease after gas tax suspension

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S01Hz_0w60EDAm00

    ATLANTA — Gas prices in Georgia are continuing to decline, according to data from AAA.

    This decrease in gas prices comes after Gov. Brian Kemp announced a gas tax suspension two weeks ago to help Georgians impacted by Hurricane Helene.

    As of Monday, Georgians are paying an average of $2.70 per gallon for regular unleaded gas, which is four cents less than a week ago and 29 cents less than a month ago.

    On average, it costs Georgia drivers $40.50 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline, which is $5 cheaper than a month ago.

    The average national price for a gallon of gas sits at $3.20 as of Monday.

    The most expensive Georgia metro markets are Savannah ($2.84), Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($2.82), and Brunswick ($2.78), while the least expensive markets are Warner Robins ($2.65), Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($2.64), and Gainesville ($2.62).

    fair/balanced
    15h ago
    Our enemies are lowering the whole sale price to help The Socialist Democrats in the election.
    William Benford
    1d ago
    either this article is bullshit for election year, or the stations in Columbus Georgia are price gouging.
