Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WSB Radio

    Bomb squad investigates safe after road rage incident, but it wasn’t explosives they found

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u1rd3_0w5zkpVb00

    CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A vehicle involved in a road rage incident ended with an unexpected twist.

    Recently, the Clayton County Police Department was called to a vehicle accident. Officers said the vehicle was involved in a domestic disturbance and road rage incident that resulted in a serious accident.

    While investigating the vehicle, Clayton County officers found a black safe in the backseat.

    To ensure everyone’s safety, the CCPD Bomb Squad was contacted to cut into the safe.

    After cutting into the safe, police found the following:

    • Pound of marijuana
    • Two point four pounds of THC edible gummies (29 packages)
    • Nine handgun/rifle magazines
    • Rifle and handgun bullets
    • Various miscellaneous tools

    Police did not release any other details. CCPD did not say if any arrests were made.

    The case remains under investigation.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Teacher who went to principal's office and confessed she had 'done something inappropriate' is hit with lawsuit
    Daily Mail6 days ago
    Bartender saves woman's life after she orders an 'angel shot with lime' – and explains its meaning brilliantly
    Upworthy3 days ago
    'It shouldn't be happening': Judge calls out Fani Willis for email reply all screw-up in YSL RICO case already tripped up by secret talks
    Law & Crime4 days ago
    Former West Union Teacher Indicted for Child Enticement
    Mississippi News Group3 days ago
    Officer from MS Found in Patrol Car, Passed Out with Meth Pipe in Hand
    Mississippi News Group6 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Northern Kentucky woman's arms, legs, and head cut off and cooked in horror scenes as cops make arrest
    The Mirror US5 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks25 days ago
    Yellowstone downshifts search for missing hiker from ‘rescue’ to ‘recovery’
    WyoFile13 days ago
    Timothy Smith Shares Details About Diddy's 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady8 days ago
    Susan Smith Convicted of Disciplinary Charge in Prison
    Court TV21 hours ago
    'He has been stealing from me': This Atlanta millionaire discovered her husband lied on their prenup, wiped out their savings and has stolen roughly $386K. Ramsey Show hosts are shocked
    moneywise.com1 day ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard23 hours ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today16 hours ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Carnival Responds to Complaint About Dining Room Dress Code: "Are These Allowed?"
    J. Souza11 days ago
    Couple Scream in Shock When They Discover Item Their Daughter Said She’d Mail Cross-country Just a Day Earlier on Their Kitchen Counter – Only for Her to Enter the Room
    Happily7 days ago
    50 houses remain empty; Brunswick Housing Authority says it’s due to its own mishaps
    The Current GA4 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt1 day ago
    We’ve had to rip down our Halloween decorations because they’re ‘triggering’ our neighbours – people need to grow up
    The US Sun7 days ago
    More than 400 criminal cases under review after Wyoming lab fails firearms test
    WyoFile24 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt5 days ago
    Meet The Shy Sisters Abandoned To The Streets At 4-Months-old
    Dianna Carney23 days ago
    Safe storage, minimum age gun laws would curb violence, study says
    The Current GA21 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt15 days ago
    Serious Injuries in Manassas Pedestrian Crash; Driver Faces DUI Charges
    The Inside Scoop - PWC7 days ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA11 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy