    3 men shot outside album release party in northwest Atlanta

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xRGrt_0voja7zz00

    ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a triple shooting in northwest Atlanta. Investigators said the shooting happened outside an album release party.

    The scene is located off Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway at a shopping plaza.

    Police said three men were shot in the parking lot. They are currently being treated at Grady Memorial Hospital.

    No one has been arrested in connection to this shooting.

