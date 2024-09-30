Georgia winners and losers after another heartbreaking loss to Alabama

Loser: Georgia’s first-half offense

In three games against Power 4 opponents this season, Georgia has just one first-half touchdown.

By comparison, Alabama scored four on its first four possessions on Saturday.

We’ll get to those issues later, but Georgia’s offense has put a lot of pressure on its defense this season.

And Saturday night, the defense finally wilted. It led to Georgia’s first regular season loss since the 2020 season.

