U-Haul offers free month of storage for those in need after Tropical Storm Helene

ATLANTA — After Hurricane Helene left a path of destruction, many victims were left picking up the pieces of the aftermath.

U-Haul announced Friday they are helping those in need by offering 30 days of free storage at 437 U-Haul stores, including 70 stores in Georgia.

Helene made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane on Thursday night along Florida’s Big Bend and quickly moved north across Georgia. It was downgraded to a Category 1 storm shortly after moving into Georgia and was downgraded again to a tropical storm at 5 a.m. on Saturday. At least 44 people were killed during the hurricane.

As a result, U-Haul is offering one month of free self-storage or U-Box portable container usage to those in need of a dry and secure space to keep their belongings during the storm clean-up.

U-Haul facilities across the Carolinas, Tennessee, Virginia and Kentucky have joined locations in Florida, Georgia and Alabama to participate in the disaster relief effort.

The disaster relief program applies to new self-storage and U-Box rentals and is based on availability at each store.

Below is a list of participating Georgia locations:

U-Haul Co. of Atlanta North (13 Stores)

Contact number: 770- 926-1340; Participating store locations: Alpharetta, Buford, Canton, Cumming, Jasper, Lawrenceville, Lilburn, Norcross, Rome, Snellville, Woodstock

U-Haul Co. of Atlanta West (12 Stores)

Contact number: 678- 608-4146; Participating store locations: Atlanta, Carrollton, Dallas, Douglasville, Kennesaw, Marietta, Smyrna

U-Haul Co. of Central Georgia (10 Stores)

Contact number: 404- 332-3180; Participating store locations: Atlanta, Chamblee, College Park, Decatur, Forest Park

U-Haul Co. of Georgia Northeast (11 Stores)

Contact number: 678-707-8383; Participating store locations: Athens, Buford, Clarkston, Conyers, Decatur, Oakwood, Snellville, Stone Mountain

U-Haul Co. of Southern Georgia (11 Stores)

Contact number: 706-569-3372; Participating store locations: Albany, Brunswick, Columbus, Kathleen, Macon, Warner Robins

U-Haul Co. of Western Georgia (13 Stores)

Contact number: 404- 767-0431; Participating store locations: College Park, Jonesboro, McDonough, Morrow, Newnan, Peachtree City, Riverdale, Stockbridge

Click here to learn more about participating stores in neighboring cities and states.