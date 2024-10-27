Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

    Atlanta mayor participates in 2nd annual Diwali celebration

    By WSBTV.com News Staff,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dpgY8_0wO618aR00

    Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and the Coalition of Hindus of North America hosted Atlanta’s second Diwali celebration on Saturday.

    The celebration happened in downtown Atlanta at City Hall.

    Diwali celebrates the triumph of light over darkness by upholding the true values of life.

    [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks ]

    It is India’s biggest and most important holiday of the year.

    The lighting of oil lamps symbolizes the inner light that protects from spiritual darkness.

    Saturday’s celebration was also a way to bring joy and connect with family and friends.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    [SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter ]

    Related Search

    Diwali celebrationCultural eventsHindu traditionsSpiritual symbolismCity HallCoalition of Hindus

    Comments / 1

    Add a Comment
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Lil Durk tried to leave country before arrest in murder-for-hire plot to kill Quando Rondo, FBI says
    WSB Channel 2 Atlanta1 day ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza18 days ago
    Annual Susan G. Komen ‘More Than Pink’ walk at Lenox Square raises nearly $600,000
    WSB Channel 2 Atlanta3 days ago
    American Airlines trying to dissuade ‘gate lice,’ will use ‘audible signal’ when someone jumps line
    WSB Channel 2 Atlanta1 day ago
    3 killed in crash after car goes airborne speeding away from GSP trooper
    WSB Channel 2 Atlanta1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny Chihuahua Abandoned With Her Puppies Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    In Memory of Steve Tracy ('Little House on the Prairie'): 38 Years After His Tragic Death From AIDS
    Herbie J Pilato20 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel7 days ago
    Someone called 911 and said a bear chased him off a cliff. Deputies say it was murder
    WSB Channel 2 Atlanta2 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt14 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Daylight saving time ends next weekend. This is how to prepare for the potential health effects
    WSB Channel 2 Atlanta2 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Man Killed on Cruise Ship Excursion in The Bahamas, Passenger Facing Charges
    J. Souza4 days ago
    Nearly 140,000 American seniors were homeless last year. Gov’t. report shows hardships they face
    WSB Channel 2 Atlanta3 days ago
    100+ Vendors, Delicious Drinks & More: You're Invited To Sip & Stroll in Kingston
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post28 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato26 days ago
    Chasing off the homeless: SET team despised, revered by Denverites
    David Heitz13 hours ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney7 days ago
    McDonald’s E. coli outbreak: Quarter Pounder patties not source of bacteria; return to menus
    WSB Channel 2 Atlanta1 day ago
    Consumer alert issued regarding new limits on rent hikes
    The HD Post13 days ago
    McDonald’s E. coli outbreak: More fast food chains pull onions off menus
    WSB Channel 2 Atlanta4 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post24 days ago
    US Army Sgt. Greville Clarke charged with 27 Counts at Fort Cavazos in Texas
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily6 days ago
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    Popular Weymouth Restaurant Announces Holiday Pop-Up With Over 5,000 Ornaments
    Dianna Carney4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy