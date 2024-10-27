Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

    Kennesaw State University holding ‘Celebration of Life’ for former coach

    By WSBTV.com News Staff,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X34Gh_0wNnV5b400

    Kennesaw State University is holding a Celebration of Life for their former men’s basketball coach, Amir Abdur Rahim .

    Abdur-Rahim suddenly died on Thursday after complications from a medical procedure at a Florida hospital.

    [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks ]

    KSU said they will honor the legacy of Abdur-Rahim with a celebration of life service Sunday, Oct. 27 inside the KSU Convocation Center.

    The service is open to the public with limited seating on a first-come, first-served basis, however, those interested in attending are encouraged to watch it live on KSUOwls.com to allow for ample seating of family and friends.

    School officials say there is no charge for parking and tickets are not needed for entry. Doors will open at 4 p.m. and the celebration will begin at 5 p.m.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    Those interested in donating are asked by the Abdur-Rahim family to donate to The Future Foundation .

    Abdur-Rahim, 43, coached the Owls for four seasons, turning around a program that went 1-28 overall and 0-16 in the conference play in his first season. He led the team to its first-ever appearance in the NCAA March Madness Tournament.

    [SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter ]

    Related Search

    Kennesaw State UniversityCelebration of lifeCollege SportsCollege basketballFuture foundationKennesaw

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    No. 8 LSU, No. 14 Texas A&M fighting to stay undefeated in the SEC, LIVE on Channel 2
    WSB Channel 2 Atlanta2 days ago
    Florida Winn-Dixie Shopper Wins $1 Million – But Loses Over $300,000 in Split Decision
    Akeena4 days ago
    Groom shot, killed in front of his new bride hours after their wedding
    WSB Channel 2 Atlanta3 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato17 hours ago
    Lil Durk charged with murder-for-hire; associates indicted for retaliating King Von’s death
    WSB Channel 2 Atlanta3 days ago
    Braves superstar urged to cut ties with Atlanta in favor of Mets
    Sporting News2 days ago
    TONIGHT: 20/20 profiles murder of Buckhead socialite killed after answering door for flower delivery
    WSB Channel 2 Atlanta2 days ago
    Family-owned GA restaurant receives visit, huge tip from food critic Keith Lee
    WSB Channel 2 Atlanta16 hours ago
    Former West Union Teacher Indicted for Child Enticement
    Mississippi News Group16 days ago
    Frustrated Wynonna Judd 'Finally Washes Hands' Of Trainwreck Jailbird Ex-Con Daughter: 'She's an Emotional Mess'
    RadarOnline3 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria18 days ago
    American Airlines Refuses to Accommodate Disabled Veteran Amputee and Violates ADA and ACAA...AGAIN.
    Dr. Rob Garcia 23 hours ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post12 days ago
    Man Killed on Cruise Ship Excursion in The Bahamas, Passenger Facing Charges
    J. Souza3 days ago
    College Football: Fans Stunned After Social Media Identities Viral Blonde Attendee From Massive Texas-Georgia Game – Week 9
    gridironheroics.com2 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Annual Susan G. Komen ‘More Than Pink’ walk at Lenox Square raises nearly $600,000
    WSB Channel 2 Atlanta2 days ago
    ‘It was a blessing for us:’ Veteran couple receives help with housing costs from nonprofit
    WSB Channel 2 Atlanta3 days ago
    Someone called 911 and said a bear chased him off a cliff. Deputies say it was murder
    WSB Channel 2 Atlanta1 day ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
    McDonald’s E. coli outbreak: More fast food chains pull onions off menus
    WSB Channel 2 Atlanta3 days ago
    Parties deploy poll watchers for early voting, election day
    The Current GA1 day ago
    3 killed in crash after car goes airborne speeding away from GSP trooper
    WSB Channel 2 Atlanta16 hours ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt18 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney13 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune22 days ago
    Georgia Supreme Court rejects Republican attempt to quickly reinstate invalidated election rules
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    McDonald’s E. coli outbreak: Quarter Pounder patties not source of bacteria; return to menus
    WSB Channel 2 Atlanta2 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy