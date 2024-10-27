Kennesaw State University holding ‘Celebration of Life’ for former coach

Kennesaw State University is holding a Celebration of Life for their former men’s basketball coach, Amir Abdur Rahim .

Abdur-Rahim suddenly died on Thursday after complications from a medical procedure at a Florida hospital.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks ]

KSU said they will honor the legacy of Abdur-Rahim with a celebration of life service Sunday, Oct. 27 inside the KSU Convocation Center.

The service is open to the public with limited seating on a first-come, first-served basis, however, those interested in attending are encouraged to watch it live on KSUOwls.com to allow for ample seating of family and friends.

School officials say there is no charge for parking and tickets are not needed for entry. Doors will open at 4 p.m. and the celebration will begin at 5 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Those interested in donating are asked by the Abdur-Rahim family to donate to The Future Foundation .

Abdur-Rahim, 43, coached the Owls for four seasons, turning around a program that went 1-28 overall and 0-16 in the conference play in his first season. He led the team to its first-ever appearance in the NCAA March Madness Tournament.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter ]