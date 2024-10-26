Gwinnett Stripers collect canned goods for Helene, Milton victims during Halloween event

The Gwinnett Stripers, the AAA team for the Atlanta Braves, are getting in the Halloween spirit, but aren’t forgetting the big picture.

On Saturday, they hosted their annual “Flick or Treat” event for families to come trick-or-treating, get candy and watch a movie on Coolray Field.

But they’re also looking to help the victims of Hurricanes Helene and Milton that ravaged parts of Florida, Georgia and North Carolina.

They teamed up with the Salvation Army of Gwinnett County to collect canned goods and non-perishable food items to send off to some of the hardest hit areas.

Everyone who attended the event was encouraged to bring food items with them to donate.

“We are pleased to support The Salvation Army of Gwinnett County in their mission to help families in what has been a difficult time for so many across the Southeast,” said Carder Berry, Assistant General Manager for the Gwinnett Stripers.

