    Cobb neighbors say they have dealt with damaged mailboxes, missing mail for months

    By WSBTV.com News Staff,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pTcNm_0wLSLhmk00

    Neighbors at a Cobb County apartment complex say they have been dealing with damaged mailboxes and missing mail.

    They spoke to Channel 2 Cobb Bureau Chief Michele Newell about the problems and the inconvenience they are causing.

    “I knew I was supposed to be getting mail. Everyday there’s little pictures of what I’m supposed to be getting but it never came,” Angel Birkett said..

    When her family moved in about six months ago, they received a mailbox key, but say they didn’t receive mail for several months.

    “I think that was the worst part was that they knew and didn’t say anything,” Birkett said.

    She noticed damaged mailboxes at the Residences at Vinings Mountain.

    “It looked like they had been broken into a bunch of times,” she said.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    Birkett shared her concerns on NextDoor, where she learned even more about the problems. Birkett said she also found about a carrier facility neighbors drive to for mail pickup.

    With a newborn baby, it’s the last thing Birkett says her family should have to worry about.

    “My husband had to leave the hospital two days after she was born to wait three hours to get the mail while she was in the NICU,” she said.

    It’s not a short drive. Neighbors are driving 13 minutes away from their apartments to pick up the mail.

    “I‘m frustrated to the point that I actually have moved. I had an unemployment hearing that I missed because they sent the notice via mail. I never received the notice,” Cheryl Wray, a former resident, told Newell.

    Newell reached out to the apartment complex and USPS. She received the following statement from USPS Thursday night.

    “Safeguarding the security and sanctity of the mail is of paramount importance to the U.S. Postal Service. This includes ensuring mail receptacles are secured, safe, and in good condition at all times. Local postal management is aware of an ongoing issue regarding the damaged mail receptacle located at the Residences at Vinings. Currently, the condition of the mail receptacles does not allow for secure delivery of mail. Postal Service guidelines specify that postal customers are responsible for ensuring appropriate mail receptacles are provided for the receipt of mail. Further, the purchase, installation, maintenance, repair, and replacement of mail receptacles are the customer’s responsibility, or apartment property management companies and homeowners’ associations (HOA), where applicable. Local postal management is working with the leasing office, which is responsible for the repair of the receptacles at this complex, to resolve this issue. Local postal management anticipates a prompt resolution. In the interim, all mail for impacted customers is available for pick up at the Cumberland Post Office, 1901 Terrell Mill Rd, Atlanta, GA 30339-9998, on Tuesdays from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Customers are reminded to bring proper photo identification for mail and package pickups. The safety and well-being of our customers and our employees is a priority for the U.S. Postal Service. We regret any inconvenience that may have been caused for residents. If customers need assistance with mailing or shipping concerns, there are a variety of options for contacting the Postal Service, including their local Post Office by calling 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777) or visiting our website at www.usps.com/help.

