Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

    Todd Chrisley stopped from working as chaplain at federal prison for ‘associating with inmates’

    By Scott Flynn,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KziYM_0wKEWFIa00

    “Chrisley Knows Best” reality star Todd Chrisley is no longer working in the federal prison.

    His attorney Jay Surgent told People Magazine that Chrisley was removed from his job as an assistant to the chaplain.

    Chrisley is currently serving a 12-year sentence at the federal prison in Pensacola, Florida after being found guilty of fraud in 2022 along with his wife Julie and their accountant Peter Tarantino.

    Surgent said Todd Chrisley was removed from his position due to “associating with inmates” who are part of the prison’s Residential Drug Abuse Program.

    According to the attorney, Chrisley is “very disappointed and upset that he can no longer participate in the administration of the set-up for religious services at Pensacola, which includes Christian, Jewish, and Muslim services.”

    “For privacy reasons, we do not comment on the conditions of confinement for any incarcerated individual, including their work detail assignments,” a representative for the Federal Bureau of Prisons told TMZ , which first reported the news.

    The Chrisleys are in the process of appealing their convictions. In June, Julie Chrisley’s sentence was vacated by an appeals court judge but was then reinstated after the case was sent back to the lower court for resentencing last month. The same appeals court upheld Todd’s Chrisley’s conviction.

    RELATED STORIES:

    Julie is currently serving her seven-year sentence at a federal prison in Lexington, Kentucky.

    The Chrisleys were initially indicted in August 2019 . Prosecutors said the couple submitted fake documents to banks when applying for loans.

    Julie Chrisley sent a fake credit report and bank statements showing far more money than they had in their accounts to a California property owner in July 2014 while trying to rent a home.

    A few months after they began using the home, in October 2014, they refused to pay rent, causing the owner to have to threaten them with eviction.

    The money the Chrisleys received from their reality television show, “Chrisley Knows Best,” went to a company they controlled called 7C’s Productions, but they didn’t declare it as income on federal tax returns, prosecutors said.

    The couple failed to file or pay their federal income taxes on time for multiple years.

    The family had moved to Tennessee by the time the indictment was filed but the criminal charges stem from when they lived in Atlanta’s northern suburbs.

    Channel 2 Action News first started investigating the Chrisleys in 2017, when we learned that Todd Chrisley had likely evaded paying Georgia state income taxes for several years.

    Court documents obtained by Channel 2 Action News showed that by 2018, the Chrisleys owed the state nearly $800,000 in liens.

    The couple eventually went to trial and a federal jury found them guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion.

    Related Search

    Todd ChrisleyCelebrity appealsCelebrity crime casesFederal prison conditionsJulie ChrisleySavannah Chrisley

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA22 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    Playboy model Veronika Murashkina dies at 31 while desperately waiting for lung transplant
    The Mirror US5 days ago
    Frustrated Wynonna Judd 'Finally Washes Hands' Of Trainwreck Jailbird Ex-Con Daughter: 'She's an Emotional Mess'
    RadarOnline1 day ago
    Kourtney Kardashian ‘Pregnant Again’ In Spandex And Sneakers
    thenerdstash.com4 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Florida Teen Caught on Hospital Camera Bodyslamming Gynecologist for Allegedly Giving Mom Opioids After Procedure
    Latin Times1 day ago
    Former University of Kentucky student who used n-word 200 times and assaulted a Black woman is sentenced to jail
    breezyscroll.com7 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast2 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    ‘I can do better’: Georgia rapper apologizes to community following drug, gang arrests
    WSB Channel 2 Atlanta2 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today29 days ago
    In Memory of David Nelson: The Unsung Hero of 'Ozzie & Harriet' - On Screen and Off
    Herbie J Pilato22 hours ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Groom shot, killed in front of his new bride hours after their wedding
    WSB Channel 2 Atlanta1 day ago
    What happened to the Walmart employee who was killed in a walk-in oven?
    wegotthiscovered.com3 days ago
    Goldfish no more? Popular kids’ snack crackers will be known as Chilean Sea Bass temporarily
    WSB Channel 2 Atlanta1 day ago
    Milk recalled in 27 states, including Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks29 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 days ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz28 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    The Menendez Brothers: Prosecutors say brothers should be resentenced in parents’ murders
    WSB Channel 2 Atlanta1 day ago
    McDonald’s E. coli outbreak: Supplier recalls onions, first lawsuit filed
    WSB Channel 2 Atlanta2 days ago
    Cardi B hospitalized, cancels appearance at Atlanta’s ONE Musicfest days away
    WSB Channel 2 Atlanta2 days ago
    Campaign aims to keep infants safe while they sleep
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Meet Brie: The Sweet & Tiny Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney18 hours ago
    ‘Tarzan’ actor Ron Ely dies
    WSB Channel 2 Atlanta1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy