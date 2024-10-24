Open in App
    • WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

    ONE Music Fest: What to know about the annual event in Atlanta

    By WSBTV.com News Staff,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hPlnj_0wKE7pm600

    Thousands are expected to attend the 15th annual ONE Musicfest this weekend in Atlanta.

    It’s considered the largest urban festival of its kind in the southeast and it was started with a desire to celebrate culture and music.

    Here is what you need to know about this year’s version of the event.

    When and where is the festival?

    The festival will be back at Central Park after taking place in Piedmont Park last year. The festival will run from Noon to 11 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

    Originally, the festival was planned for Piedmont Park, but festival announced earlier this month it would be downsizing to Central Park.

    “By moving to Central Park, we can continue to deliver the activations and experiences you love, without compromising on quality. We believe deeply in the power of culture and the significance of independently owned Black festivals,” the statement read. “We’re committed to making the best choices for our music-loving community and keeping ONE MUSICFEST strong.”

    Who is performing?

    The festival will feature Gunna, Jill Scott, Victoria Monét, Earth, Wind & Fire, Glorilla, Nelly and Method Man as headliners.

    Rapper Cardi B, who was one of the headliners for the event dropped out on Tuesday for health reasons.

    You can view the full lineup by clicking here .

    How much does it cost?

    General admission tickets on individual days start at $129 before taxes and fees. While two-day tickets start at $219 before fees.

    The festival is also offering a 20% discount for students who enter in their college email address.

    For different ticketing options, click here .

    What can and can’t I bring to the festival?

    The festival prohibits any bags larger than 14″ x 11″ x 5″, fabric bags and framed bags.

    Also not allowed at the festival are pets, weapons, chairs, blankets, tents and umbrellas.

    For the full list on what you can and can’t bring, click here .

    TRENDING STORIES:

