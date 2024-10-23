Open in App
    • WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

    Man stabbed to death near SW Atlanta Walgreens

    By WSBTV.com News Staff,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pEp0x_0wINsGBK00

    A man was stabbed to death near a Walgreens on Tuesday afternoon, Atlanta police said.

    Just after 3:30 p.m., officers responded to the Walgreens on Metropolitan Parkway in reference to someone being stabbed,

    After they arrived, officers found a 37-year-old man who had been stabbed.

    The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition and was then pronounced dead.

    Officers have not identified the man who was stabbed to death or described what led up to him getting stabbed.

    Police continue to investigate his death.

