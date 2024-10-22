Price tag for Druid Hills High School’s renovation project going up

Druid Hills High School parents got a sneak peek at a multi-million dollar modernization plan and at the same time learned the district’s price tag for the project is going up.

Two years ago, students posted a video pointing out deteriorating conditions on campus that quickly went viral.

Parents filled nearly every seat inside the Druid Hills High School cafeteria to hear details about the modernization project.

“I want to make sure I know what’s going in my son’s life. I also want to make I know what’s happening in his school,” Dr. Charlie McAdoo II told Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin.

Video posted by students two years ago showed what appeared to be black mold and other issues throughout the building.

The DeKalb County School District committed $50 million to renovation and modernization project.

Now after two years of research and planning, school leaders say the budget will likely need to go up another $30 million.

“We have to really weigh that, evaluate that. What do we really want for the school for the 25 or 30 years, so we have good use and good investment of tax payer’s dollars,” Erick Hofstetter, the district’s chief operating officer, told Griffin.

As parents broke off into groups to learn what it takes to make the campus better, they like that students are top of mind.

“I want it to make sure any decision made is student first,” McAdoo said.

Griffin asked when construction will start. The district does not have a date yet.

