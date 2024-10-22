Open in App
    Booker T. Washington High School to receive historical marker dedication next Tuesday

    By WSBTV.com News Staff,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Igk1C_0wGoqyet00

    Booker T. Washington High School in southwest Atlanta will be added to the Georgia Historical Society’s Civil Rights Trail next Tuesday.

    The school was Georgia’s first high school for African Americans and opened in 1924.

    The school celebrated its 100th anniversary last month .

    Channel 2 Action News will be there as the school receives a historical marker dedication on Tuesday.

    Notable alumni from the school include Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Lena Horne, Nipsey Russell, James “Red” Moore, and Judge Romae T. Powell.

    The school was placed in the National Register of Historic Places in 1986.

