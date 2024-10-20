Open in App
    WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

    18-year-old arrested after shooting at GA homecoming afterparty that killed 15-year-old, injured 7

    By WSBTV.com News Staff,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vC6nz_0wEeRnIV00

    An 18-year-old has been arrested in connection with a mass shooting that left one dead and several others during a homecoming afterparty in northeast Georgia.

    The shooting happened last Saturday, just before midnight at the end of Evergreen Drive. Elbert County deputies said there was a total of eight victims, five of whom were shot.

    The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested Jarquavious Demetriun Scott, 18, of Anderson, SC. He’s charged with felony murder for the death of Bryshun Treviyus O’Brien Jordan, 15, of Hartwell, GA.

    According to the GBI, the shooting occurred at a homecoming afterparty.

    The victims’ ages range from 15 to 19 years old, and a 41-year-old adult. Five of the victims were taken to Elbert Memorial Hospital, where they were checked and released. Two others were taken to Athens for further medical treatment.

    Jordan was airlifted to AnMed Hospital in Anderson, SC, but later died from his injuries.

    Scott was booked into the Anderson County Jail. He is awaiting extradition to Georgia.

    The investigation is ongoing. Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Northern Judicial Circuit for prosecution.

    Deborah Bolin
    1d ago
    let them get rid of each other. who gives af
