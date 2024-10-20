Open in App
    WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

    2nd suspect arrested for murder of 16-year-old Dayton Willis in Columbus

    By WSBTV.com News Staff,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27nQva_0wER38UR00

    The Columbus Police Department announced that a second suspect was arrested for the murder of 16-year-old Dayton Willis.

    On Thursday, police said they’d arrested Andrew Crowell, 20, in Harris County, just north of Columbus.

    Willis was shot to death on Aug. 31, 2023 on Double Churches Road.

    Police told ABC affiliate WTVM that Willis was found in his aunt’s car. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said at the time that Willis was found with multiple gunshot wounds. A Colt .38 caliber special revolver was in his lap, according to Bryan.

    WTVM reported when the first suspect, 15-year-old Akiraon Reed, was arrested in November, facing charges of murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by someone under 18.

    Crowell was extradited back to Muscogee County on Thursday and was charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime for Willis’ death.

    Columbus police say the case remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. D. Battle at 706-225-4340. Tips can be made anonymously.

    Comments / 5
    Tim Swan
    16h ago
    punk
    madmom
    1d ago
    Now Please. Help find who killed Adashia Hale in Americus Ga and put her in her car August 11th 2024.!!
