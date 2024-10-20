Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

    Community activist helps 100 Black men get to polls during Georgia early voting

    By WSBTV.com News Staff,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r3ckb_0wEO8YUw00

    Ahead of the November election, now just 16 days away, with early voting underway, a community activist told Channel 2 Action News he saw the need to organize an event to get more voters to the polls.

    Through the “Black Men Vote” initiative, Scotty Smart helped nearly 100 people cast their ballots on Saturday.

    He held a rally on Memorial Drive in DeKalb County, giving away food and t-shirts.

    [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks ]

    RELATED STORIES:

    Then, Smart had a shuttle that took voters to a nearby polling station so they could cast their ballots.

    Smart said DeKalb County officials gave him a proclamation, naming the Saturday “Black Men Vote Day,” so he wanted to help both men and women vote.

    “We want them to know that it matters to us that their vote actually matters,” Smart told Channel 2 Action News .

    Smart has done many things in the community, but this is the first time he’s worked to help with voter turnout.

    [SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter ]

    Comments / 89
    Add a Comment
    Ebony Unknkw
    7h ago
    We appreciate his support and your vote Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz for our country and democracy ready for a new chapter
    Ronald Head
    11h ago
    but would it matter if they didn't vote the way they were persuaded, and this sounds like it breaks the election interference laws here, im pretty positive because he gave away food and shirts, check it
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Ga. students take to streets to protest 'dehumanizing' voting law that criminalizes handing out water
    NBC News2 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA22 hours ago
    Black voters in Georgia voice support for Trump ahead of election: 'A man of his word'
    Fox News2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    Is Trump really winning over Black men? In Georgia, the message is mixed
    the-independent.com3 days ago
    King Harris Arrested In Georgia
    iHeartRadio4 days ago
    Gorgeous baby name with an empowering meaning is fastest-rising girl's name
    The Mirror US3 days ago
    Louisiana high schooler shot dead by DJ boyfriend in apparent murder-suicide while en route to homecoming festivities
    The Mirror US6 days ago
    Fans In Disbelief Over Texas' Arch Manning Decision
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Severe Weather & Tornadic Activity Possible Across Parts of Nebraska, Kansas, and Oklahoma
    Angry Ben17 hours ago
    North Dakota murder suspect captured in Atlanta
    WSB Channel 2 Atlanta2 days ago
    School ‘shooter’ Colt Gray and his dad face new charges as cops find sick ‘shrine’ and warning signs ‘ignored by family’
    The US Sun4 days ago
    Georgia Locale Named The 'Richest Town' In The Entire State
    WWPW Power 105.315 hours ago
    Brothers killed in double murder-suicide trying to protect neighbor from irate boyfriend: police
    New York Post1 day ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Anti-abortion protestor removed from Harris church event
    Washington Examiner1 day ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group20 days ago
    'Crowd broke into chants of Trump': CNN reporter exposes Fox News women's town hall scam
    Raw Story4 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Man who questioned Trump on pet-eating lies during Univision town hall admits he is now voting for Harris
    The Independent3 days ago
    Atlanta Community Leader Fatally Shot in Back By Teen He'd Just Dined with at Waffle House
    Oxygen2 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel13 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida24 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt17 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    'She was disrespecting me': Man who stabbed ex-boss, buried her in trash can and slept with her body outside bedroom window learns fate
    Law & Crime2 days ago
    Vice President Harris Offers Condolences, Federal Support After Deadly Ferry Dock Collapse on Sapelo Island
    hoodline.com1 day ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Kamala Harris Says Caller Who Claimed Trump Will Put Non-White People ‘In Camps’ Made ‘A Really Important Point’
    Mediaite6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy