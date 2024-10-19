Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

    Peanuts to Pecans: GA Agriculture Commissioner says “every commodity impacted” by Hurricane Helene

    By Wendy Corona,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xyrTp_0wDO7sQE00

    In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, Georgia officials say it’s going to take a lot of time, and money, to rebound from the damage.

    According to state officials, that’s more true for Georgia’s farming industry than many others.

    Channel 2′s Wendy Corona spoke to Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper about the next steps for recovery among Georiga’s farms and farm families, who were hit hard by Hurricane Helene.

    From peanuts to pecans, the entire agriculture industry was rocked by the storm.

    [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks ]

    “Every commodity in our agriculture industry has been impacted by this storm,” Harper told Channel 2 Action News.

    That means for Georgia’s poultry, timber, peanut, cotton, pecan and all other livestock farmers, it’s going to be an uphill battle for recovery.

    “You got poultry houses that are leveled, pecan trees that are down,” Harper explained. “That means we’ve lost that crop, not only for this year but we’ve lost that crop for years to come.”

    Harper estimated that about 30% of the overall economic output from Georgia’s farming industry was lost and with nothing to sell, the families and workers that make the state’s agriculture what it is are in need of help.

    Channel 2 Action News reported previously that the American Farm Bureau estimated last week that Georgia’s poultry industry had suffered an 80% loss and a 75% loss in the pecan crop.

    There won’t be any income without the products they produce and sell, which means making payments on land and taxes will be difficult.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    Harper said that the difficulty will trickle down to everyday Georgians due to the gaps in the supply chain, so the commissioner is pushing hard for federal aid to come through similar to what was offered after Hurricane Michael in 2018.

    “It definitely can’t come fast enough,” Harper told Channel 2 Action News.

    In a bid to get the community across Georgia to help impacted farmers and families, notable Georgians like University of Georgia Head Football Coach Kirby Smart, are asking people to donate to help farmers.

    More than 40 different agriculture groups and the Georgia Farm Bureau have teamed up to collect funds, 100% for Georgia farmers in need.

    Another way to help is at the grocery store. When you’re shopping, look for items with the “Georgia Grown” or “American Grown” label, which help farm families stay strong.

    “That’s definitely a way that we can support our Georgia producers and American producers every single day,” Smart said in a fundraising video.

    Farm families are also being offered mental health resources, they just need to reach out.

    You can find out more about the assistance at the Weathered But Strong hurricane relief program.

    [SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter ]

    Comments / 7
    Add a Comment
    point of view
    1d ago
    It’s a disaster for sure , sad thing is that Georgia is slated to receive only $119 million dollars in federal funds…won’t make a dent in what is needed…but another billion heads to Ukraine…no problem…
    Tommy Barron
    2d ago
    call Trump and his powers
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    King Harris Arrested In Georgia
    iHeartRadio4 days ago
    Buc-ee's Sets Sights On New Georgia Outpost
    The Daily South2 days ago
    Recall alert: Dodge Hornet, Alfa Romeo Tonale vehicles recalled over faulty brake pedal
    WSB Channel 2 Atlanta2 hours ago
    Frozen waffles sold at Walmart, Target, Aldi, other major stores recalled over listeria concerns
    WSB Channel 2 Atlanta2 days ago
    Julie Chrisley is back in federal custody following resentencing of 84 months in prison
    WSB Channel 2 Atlanta2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson17 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    No need to thaw? Butterball introduces ‘cook from frozen’ turkey
    WSB Channel 2 Atlanta3 days ago
    New research is looking at which household cleaners could be toxic, if they harm your health
    WSB Channel 2 Atlanta2 days ago
    North Dakota murder suspect captured in Atlanta
    WSB Channel 2 Atlanta2 days ago
    At least 7 dead after ferry dock gangway collapses on Georgia’s coast
    WSB Channel 2 Atlanta1 day ago
    The third nuclear bomb that was supposed to be dropped on Japan ended up killing two American physicists
    War History Online2 days ago
    Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrest for Man and Woman in Prentiss County
    Mississippi News Group5 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel13 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group20 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza10 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA8 hours ago
    Georgia mom's haunting text message before she 'tossed toddler in a dumpster' read aloud in court
    themirror.com3 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz18 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post18 days ago
    JPD Identifies Body Found in Woods as Missing Man from Jackson
    Mississippi News Group3 days ago
    The Suicide of Actress/Model Margaux Hemingway: 18 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    California Man Sentenced to 7 Years for $23.1 Million Fraudulent Investment
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune3 days ago
    Fire engulfs St. Albans ticket booth after Friday football game
    Michael Ramsburg2 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy