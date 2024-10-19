Peanuts to Pecans: GA Agriculture Commissioner says “every commodity impacted” by Hurricane Helene

In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, Georgia officials say it’s going to take a lot of time, and money, to rebound from the damage.

According to state officials, that’s more true for Georgia’s farming industry than many others.

Channel 2′s Wendy Corona spoke to Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper about the next steps for recovery among Georiga’s farms and farm families, who were hit hard by Hurricane Helene.

From peanuts to pecans, the entire agriculture industry was rocked by the storm.

“Every commodity in our agriculture industry has been impacted by this storm,” Harper told Channel 2 Action News.

That means for Georgia’s poultry, timber, peanut, cotton, pecan and all other livestock farmers, it’s going to be an uphill battle for recovery.

“You got poultry houses that are leveled, pecan trees that are down,” Harper explained. “That means we’ve lost that crop, not only for this year but we’ve lost that crop for years to come.”

Harper estimated that about 30% of the overall economic output from Georgia’s farming industry was lost and with nothing to sell, the families and workers that make the state’s agriculture what it is are in need of help.

Channel 2 Action News reported previously that the American Farm Bureau estimated last week that Georgia’s poultry industry had suffered an 80% loss and a 75% loss in the pecan crop.

There won’t be any income without the products they produce and sell, which means making payments on land and taxes will be difficult.

Harper said that the difficulty will trickle down to everyday Georgians due to the gaps in the supply chain, so the commissioner is pushing hard for federal aid to come through similar to what was offered after Hurricane Michael in 2018.

“It definitely can’t come fast enough,” Harper told Channel 2 Action News.

In a bid to get the community across Georgia to help impacted farmers and families, notable Georgians like University of Georgia Head Football Coach Kirby Smart, are asking people to donate to help farmers.

More than 40 different agriculture groups and the Georgia Farm Bureau have teamed up to collect funds, 100% for Georgia farmers in need.

Another way to help is at the grocery store. When you’re shopping, look for items with the “Georgia Grown” or “American Grown” label, which help farm families stay strong.

“That’s definitely a way that we can support our Georgia producers and American producers every single day,” Smart said in a fundraising video.

Farm families are also being offered mental health resources, they just need to reach out.

You can find out more about the assistance at the Weathered But Strong hurricane relief program.

