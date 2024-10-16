Gwinnett County employees get cost of living raise to ‘ease impact of inflation’

On Wednesday, the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners approved a “market adjustment” for county employee salaries.

Going forward, the county board approved a 5.3% raise for current employees as a way to both attract new job applicants and ease the impact of inflation on their current workforce.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks ]

Officials said adding the higher pay ranges will help fill vacancies during a challenging stretch for the strong, current job market the United States has.

“For several years now, I have emphasized the importance of bold compensation to maintain our status as a top public sector employer,” Gwinnett County Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson said in a statement. “In this competitive environment, we must continue offering attractive pay and benefits to hire and retain quality employees to deliver superior service to more than one million residents, our businesses and visitors.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Explaining the pay increase by the numbers, the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners said inflation had increased the cost of living in the county by 25.1% since 2017 but pay adjustments have only risen 23% in the same amount of time.

Additionally, data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed the average cost of living increased 3.2% from June 2023 to June 2024.

“Our employees form the basis of this exceptional organization,” County Administrator Glenn Stephens said. “This increase in pay reflects our continued commitment to their well-being and strengthens our ability to compete with other employers to recruit top talent for careers in public service.”

Officials said the adjustment they approved is retroactive to Sept. 28.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter ]