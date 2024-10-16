Open in App
    Gwinnett County employees get cost of living raise to ‘ease impact of inflation’

    By WSBTV.com News Staff,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xgWGF_0w96USbE00

    On Wednesday, the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners approved a “market adjustment” for county employee salaries.

    Going forward, the county board approved a 5.3% raise for current employees as a way to both attract new job applicants and ease the impact of inflation on their current workforce.

    Officials said adding the higher pay ranges will help fill vacancies during a challenging stretch for the strong, current job market the United States has.

    “For several years now, I have emphasized the importance of bold compensation to maintain our status as a top public sector employer,” Gwinnett County Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson said in a statement. “In this competitive environment, we must continue offering attractive pay and benefits to hire and retain quality employees to deliver superior service to more than one million residents, our businesses and visitors.”

    Explaining the pay increase by the numbers, the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners said inflation had increased the cost of living in the county by 25.1% since 2017 but pay adjustments have only risen 23% in the same amount of time.

    Additionally, data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed the average cost of living increased 3.2% from June 2023 to June 2024.

    “Our employees form the basis of this exceptional organization,” County Administrator Glenn Stephens said. “This increase in pay reflects our continued commitment to their well-being and strengthens our ability to compete with other employers to recruit top talent for careers in public service.”

    Officials said the adjustment they approved is retroactive to Sept. 28.

    Chad B
    6h ago
    We don’t need half of the employees if they were productive like private employers… so pay them market wages but expect market( same work effort ) as private companies. Taxes could still go down.. but if you want a cushy job and great retirement then take less than market wages to have the cushy job
    Mark Mitchll
    21h ago
    The cost of living crisis is so messed up people keep blaming the government and politicians and president how about the rich people who could care less about others as long as people are less fortunate that feel like they’re elite…
