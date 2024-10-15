Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

    At least 1 dead after crash that shut down busy Cobb County road for hours

    By WSBTV.com News Staff,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L9rrX_0w7IxOfM00

    At least one person has died in a crash that had a busy Cobb County road shut down for several hours on Tuesday morning.

    Smyrna police say they are investigating a fatal accident on South Cobb Drive near South Cobb Industrial Boulevard.

    [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks ]

    All lanes from South Cobb Industrial Boulevard to Calibre Lake Parkway were closed while they investigated, but police reopened the road just before 7:30 a.m.

    It’s unclear when the crash happened or what led up to it.

    Police have not commented on how many people were killed or hurt.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    [SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter ]

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    The nikkillionaire
    1d ago
    Good grief! Rest in peace
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Popular Chain That Closed 18 Years Ago Is Coming Back With 10 Locations
    iheart.com7 days ago
    News Anchor Fired During Live Show
    iHeartRadio5 days ago
    Lori Vallow Daybell Claims Tylee Killed JJ and Then Took Her Own Life
    Court TV8 days ago
    Wanda Smith dead at 58 – Atlanta radio legend tragically passes away one day after her birthday as tributes flood in
    The US Sun4 days ago
    T.I.’s 19-year-old son arrested in Dunwoody over failure to appear warrant
    WSB Channel 2 Atlanta10 hours ago
    T.I. Retires From Performing Live After Winning $71 Million Lawsuit
    PopCrush2 days ago
    Georgia Sherriff Calls For Back Up After Burger King Got His Order Wrong
    Wide Open Country2 days ago
    Recall alert: Food sold at Walmart, Aldi, Trader Joe’s part of BrucePac recall
    WSB Channel 2 Atlanta2 days ago
    'It shouldn't be happening': Judge calls out Fani Willis for email reply all screw-up in YSL RICO case already tripped up by secret talks
    Law & Crime5 days ago
    Georgia Eatery Serves The 'Tastiest Tacos' In The State
    WWPW Power 105.36 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    Walgreens to close 1,200 locations nationwide
    WSB Channel 2 Atlanta1 day ago
    Disabled GA veteran arrested in Dubai for possessing CBD
    WSB Channel 2 Atlanta2 days ago
    Georgia social media sensation Miss Peaches getting sibling from Atlanta animal shelter
    WSB Channel 2 Atlanta1 day ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Insect Invasion: 5 Georgia Cities Combatting Bed Bug Onslaught
    thetransferportalcfb.com21 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena11 days ago
    Report warns about need for government protections for warehouse workers amid surge of injuries
    WSB Channel 2 Atlanta3 hours ago
    Popular Food Recalled In Georgia Over Risk Of 'Serious' Infections
    WWPW Power 105.31 day ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group15 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel8 days ago
    Korean Restaurant Opening Near Marietta Square
    Business Debut1 day ago
    Two Georgia Inmates Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances Amidst DOJ Critique of State Prisons
    hoodline.com1 day ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria7 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post22 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post14 hours ago
    Recall alert: Nissan, Infiniti recall 37K vehicles over rearview camera issue
    WSB Channel 2 Atlanta2 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Julie Chrisley appeals new sentence keeping her in prison for 7 years
    WSB Channel 2 Atlanta2 days ago
    This Popular Restaurant in Illinois claims to have the best Chicken Tenders in the world
    Chicago Food King19 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy