At least 1 dead after crash that shut down busy Cobb County road for hours

At least one person has died in a crash that had a busy Cobb County road shut down for several hours on Tuesday morning.

Smyrna police say they are investigating a fatal accident on South Cobb Drive near South Cobb Industrial Boulevard.

All lanes from South Cobb Industrial Boulevard to Calibre Lake Parkway were closed while they investigated, but police reopened the road just before 7:30 a.m.

It’s unclear when the crash happened or what led up to it.

Police have not commented on how many people were killed or hurt.

