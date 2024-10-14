8 metro Atlanta sheriffs gathering to discuss stopping crimes across their counties

Sheriffs from some of metro Atlanta’s largest communities are gathering together on Monday morning to discuss fighting crime in their communities.

Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat, DeKalb County Sheriff Melody Maddox, Gwinnett County Sheriff Keybo Taylor, Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens, Clayton County Sheriff Levon Allen, Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett, Rockdale County Sheriff Eric Levett and Newton County Sheriff Ezell Brown are scheduled to participate.

The Grits and Grace: Partnership for Progress event is being hosted by Henry County Sheriff Scandrett and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office Foundation.

It will feature panel discussions with all eight sheriffs moderated by Channel 2′s Fred Blankenship .

The sheriffs will discuss mental health, school security, develop trust, community relations and faith-based relations.

The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. at Grace Baptist Church in Stockbridge.

