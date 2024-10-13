Open in App
    Atlanta Pride Parade: Thousands coming to midtown Atlanta for annual parade on Sunday

    By WSBTV.com News Staff,

    2 days ago

    Atlanta Pride Weekend continues Sunday with the annual Atlanta Pride Parade.

    The parade which draws over 100,000 to the streets of midtown Atlanta, will make its way through the heart of midtown Atlanta on Sunday starting at noon.

    The parade starts at the MARTA Civic Center station and continues down Peachtree Street. From there, the parade route turns right onto 10th Street and ends near the Charles Allen Gate to Piedmont Park.

    Earlier this year, the Atlanta Pride Committee announced that Channel 2′s Jorge Estevez is among the people who will serve as grand marshals for this year’s pride parade.

    The other grand marshals on Sunday include:

    • Amber Moore, executive director of Real Bois Talk Inc.
    • Atlanta Freedom Bands
    • Dr. Elijah Nicholas, founder and chairman of The Global Trans Equity Project
    • Lost-n-Found Youth
    • R. Darlene Hudson, co-founder of the Southern Unity Movement
    • Roger Rutkowski, founder of the Atlanta Socializers and Mountain Men of North Georgia
    • Taylor ALXNDR, co-founder/executive director of Southern Fried Queer Pride and Mother of the House of ALXNDR

    “Estevez has used his platform to champion LGBTQ+ issues and bring visibility to the community. This Emmy-award-winning anchor uses his platform to educate and inform the public, promoting understanding and acceptance,” the Pride Committee said.

    Estevez is among 8 people and organizations that have been named as grand marshals for this year’s festival.

