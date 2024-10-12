Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

    Atlanta’s Frederick Douglass High School adorned with historical markers

    By WSBTV.com News Staff,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LdNfa_0w4gF1eL00

    On Saturday, hundreds of people gathered for Frederick Douglass High School’s annual alumni picnic.

    While they were there, the Atlanta City Council honor the school’s legacy by installing two historical markers.

    According to the Atlanta City Council, the high school was built in 1968 in response to a growing need for a place for African American students to go to school.

    [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks ]

    With the school’s emphasis on community engagement, the city council says it played a “significant role” in the Civil Rights Movement in Atlanta.

    The historical marker honors the school’s namesake, abolitionist Frederick Douglass, its students, and educators both past and present.

    City Councilman Michael Julian Bond, who is an alumni of Frederick Douglass High School himself, unveiled the markers on Saturday afternoon.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    Some of the school’s most notable alumni include Dr. Bernice King, Dexter Scott King, former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and rappers T.I., Killer Mike and Lil Jon.

    Last week, Lemon Street School in Cobb County was placed on the National Register of Historic Places for its contributions in educating African American students during segregation.

    [SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter ]

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 4
    Add a Comment
    rwtindall
    19h ago
    Meanwhile, the kids "graduate" not knowing how to read, write, or do arithmetic. Sad.
    Eggman
    1d ago
    Just push them along to the next grade
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Wanda Smith dead at 58 – Atlanta radio legend tragically passes away one day after her birthday as tributes flood in
    The US Sun1 day ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Recall alert: Food sold at Walmart, Aldi, Trader Joe’s part of BrucePac recall
    WSB Channel 2 Atlanta11 hours ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady8 hours ago
    ‘I knew she shouldn’t of had that:’ Woman let diabetic teen die after drinking milkshake
    WSB Channel 2 Atlanta2 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena9 days ago
    Indigenous Peoples’ Day/Columbus Day: What’s open, closed?
    WSB Channel 2 Atlanta16 hours ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile14 days ago
    Atlanta radio personality, comedian Wanda Smith has died
    WSB Channel 2 Atlanta2 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group13 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Julie Chrisley appeals new sentence keeping her in prison for 7 years
    WSB Channel 2 Atlanta12 hours ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio6 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune24 days ago
    Lawmakers demand EPA regulate BioLab following chemical fire, chlorine plume
    WSB Channel 2 Atlanta2 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama26 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt29 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber6 days ago
    Clark Atlanta secures comeback win dramatic fashion as some TV viewers were left in limbo
    hbcusports.com2 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Olympians Noah Lyles, Junelle Bromfield are engaged
    WSB Channel 2 Atlanta13 hours ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile10 days ago
    50 houses remain empty; Brunswick Housing Authority says it’s due to its own mishaps
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Disabled GA veteran arrested in Dubai for possessing CBD
    WSB Channel 2 Atlantalast hour
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz24 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz29 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy