Niece, husband accused of swindling 89-year-old victim out of more than $100K

A Forsyth County couple is accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from an elderly woman.

The investigation began on Aug. 8.

Forsyth County officials said the Georgia Department of Human Services Adult Protective Service received a referral that alleged funds were missing from an 89-year-old victim’s bank account.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into the missing funds.

After the investigation, officials learned over $100,000 was taken from the 89-year-old victim’s account in less than one year by her alleged great-niece.

The victim’s niece and husband, Margo and Matthew Clark were identified as the suspects.

The sheriff’s office said the pair had power of attorney at the time, and were spending money on just about everything except the care of the victim.

The duo are both facing charges of exploitation of the elderly, money laundering, identity fraud, and seven counts of theft by taking.

Both Margo and Matthew Clark were booked into the Forsyth County Jail.

“The moral of the story is do not harm those that cannot protect themselves. If so, we are coming. That we can promise,” the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said.

