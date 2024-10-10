Open in App
    Dunwoody police search for man who stole from Nordstrom Rack, flashed gun at loss prevention officer

    By WSBTV.com News Staff,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bcHf5_0w1iCAcL00

    Dunwoody police are looking for a man who they say stole merchandise from a Nordstrom Rack and then flashed a gun at a Loss Prevention Officer.

    On July 31, just before 11 a.m., a man entered the Nordstrom Rack on Hammond Drive in Dunwoody and put store merchandise in his backpack.

    When he tried to leave, a loss prevention officer stopped him to check his backpack, and he flashed a black handgun.

    After the loss prevention officer backed off, the man ran towards the Dunwoody MARTA Station, getting off at Lindbergh MARTA Station.

    Anyone with information on this case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org , or by texting CSGA and the tip to CRIMES (738477). Tipsters do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000. You can also contact Detective Cheung at 678-382-6986 or Alex.Cheung@dunwoodyga.gov

