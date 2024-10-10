Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

    USDA approves SNAP waiver for Georgia residents impacted by Hurricane Helene

    By Sam Sachs,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JH0mZ_0w1PWERC00

    The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the approval of a temporary waiver for Georgia residents with the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to get hot food until early November in response to the impacts of Hurricane Helene.

    SNAP beneficiaries in 84 Georgia counties can now use their benefits to buy hot foods until Nov. 7.

    The USDA said the waiver was important because many Georgia residents who evacuated to shelters cannot store food and lack access to facilities needed to cook their own food.

    [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks ]

    Normally, the USDA said SNAP benefits can’t be used to buy hot foods, but authorized retailers have been notified that Georgia families in the program will be allowed to for roughly a month.

    The areas where this waiver is active are “Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Baldwin, Ben Hill, Berrien, Bleckley, Brantley, Brooks, Bryan, Bulloch, Burke, Butts, Camden, Candler, Charlton, Chatham, Clinch, Coffee, Colquitt, Columbia, Cook, Dodge, Echols, Effingham, Elbert, Emanuel, Evans, Franklin, Glascock, Glynn, Habersham, Hancock, Hart, Henry, Irwin, Jasper, Jeff Davis, Jefferson, Jenkins, Johnson, Lamar, Lanier, Laurens, Liberty, Lincoln, Long, Lowndes, Madison, McDuffie, McIntosh, Mitchell, Montgomery, Morgan, Monroe, Newton, Oglethorpe, Pierce, Rabun, Richmond, Rockdale, Screven, Spalding, Stephens, Taliaferro, Tattnall, Telfair, Thomas, Tift, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Turner, Twiggs, Walton, Ware, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson, Wheeler and Worth counties.”

    The federal agency said they’re also “ready to consider additional waivers that may be needed to help program participants who have lost food due to the disaster and to simplify the application process for affected households, upon request from the Georgia Department of Human Services.”

    TRENDING STORIES:

    At the state level, DHS reminded SNAP recipients in 61 counties were given extra time to report the loss of food due to power outages caused by Hurricane Helene’s damage in the state.

    According to DHS, SNAP recipients in Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Ben Hill, Berrien, Bleckley, Brantley, Brooks, Bryan, Bulloch, Burke, Camden, Candler, Charlton, Chatham, Clinch, Coffee, Colquitt, Columbia, Cook, Dodge, Echols, Effingham, Elbert, Emanuel, Evans, Glascock, Glynn, Hancock, Irwin, Jeff Davis, Jefferson, Jenkins, Johnson, Lanier, Laurens, Liberty, Lincoln, Long, Lowndes, McDuffie, McIntosh, Montgomery, Pierce, Rabun, Richmond, Screven, Stephens, Taliaferro, Tattnall, Telfair, Tift, Toombs, Treutlen, Ware, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Wheeler, Wilcox and Wilkes counties will be able to request SNAP benefit replacements until Oct. 25.

    There’s an online form for families and other SNAP recipients to fill out to get the replacement assistance from the Division of Family and Children Services.

    However, for those who would prefer to go in-person, some offices are closed as a result of Helene’s impacts.

    [SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter ]

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 24
    Add a Comment
    LynnGB
    13h ago
    Some families miss getting food stamps by a few dollars but lost all their food. Where do we get help
    Hughes Hunting
    20h ago
    So those on Welfare get taken care of. Those that work for a living get screwed. Sounds like any other Monday under Biden.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Police In Georgia Stumble Across Massive Drug Stash While Cleaning Up After Hurricane Helene
    BroBible2 days ago
    Hurricane Helene: Federal government activates prescription replacement program for victims in GA
    WSB Channel 2 Atlanta1 day ago
    Federal government on the ground for Milton response, back-to-back hurricanes in southeast US
    WSB Channel 2 Atlanta2 days ago
    Here’s how to qualify for FEMA aid — including the $750 payment
    The Hill1 day ago
    Biggest Retailer In The US Closing Stores
    Elvis Duran and the Morning Show5 days ago
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group14 days ago
    What to know about $750 FEMA relief payments for hurricane victims
    WashingtonExaminer2 days ago
    Georgia Cops Find Massive Drug Stash During Hurricane Response, Offer to Return to Rightful Owner: 'Please Come See Us'
    Latin Times2 days ago
    Rich Florida mom sparks fury after refusing to leave 'Milton proof' mansion as storm batters home
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Woman who got ‘bad vibes’ during botched Facebook Marketplace deal forced to endure jail cell with ‘trash everywhere, blood on walls’ after wrongful arrest: Lawsuit
    Law & Crime1 day ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Walmart to open pet clinics in some locations
    WSB Channel 2 Atlanta1 day ago
    23 rescued after tourist mine elevator malfunction leaves 1 dead
    WSB Channel 2 Atlanta1 day ago
    5 Black-Owned Restaurants In Savannah, Georgia
    TravelNoire2 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Millions Watch Wealthy Mom Melt Down Riding Out Hurricane
    TheDailyBeast2 days ago
    Boeing will lay off 10% of its employees as a strike by factory workers cripples airplane production
    WSB Channel 2 Atlanta18 hours ago
    Florida Man Steals Approximately $30,000 of Goods from Local Medical Marijuana Dispensary
    Uncovering Florida6 days ago
    Fat Bear Week: Mama bear beats rival that killed her cub
    WSB Channel 2 Atlanta1 day ago
    Lawmakers demand EPA regulate BioLab following chemical fire, chlorine plume
    WSB Channel 2 Atlanta11 hours ago
    Recall alert: 1.6M Hondas recalled over steering issue
    WSB Channel 2 Atlanta1 day ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz5 days ago
    Atlanta radio personality, comedian Wanda Smith has died
    WSB Channel 2 Atlanta6 hours ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Julia Roberts stumps for Harris in Georgia
    The Hill1 day ago
    Florida Family Brings 31-Year-Old Horse Into Their House During Hurricane Milton To Keep It Safe
    Whiskey Riff2 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson4 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt2 days ago
    Lake Lewisville Recovery: 20-year-old's Body Found
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune23 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy