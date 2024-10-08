Open in App
    • WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

    HURRICANE MILTON UPDATES: Hurricane Milton strengthens back to a Category 5 storm

    By WSBTV.com News Staff,

    2 days ago

    Severe Weather Team 2 is continuing to track Hurricane Milton as it moves closer to making landfall in Florida.

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon said Milton is currently a Category 5 storm and is expected to make landfall on Florida sometime Wednesday night.

    7:09 p.m. Usher reschedules three shows in Florida

    6:26 p.m. Miami Heat postpones game versus Hawks

    The Atlanta at Miami game, previously scheduled for Thurs. Oct. 10 will now be played on Wed. Oct. 16 at 7:30 p.m. because of Hurricane Milton.

    5:48 p.m. Disney World to close ahead of Milton

    Disney World said its parks will close in phases as the hurricane approaches.

    Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom will close at 1 p.m. Wednesday while Magic Kingdom, EPCOT and Disney Springs will close one hour later.

    The parks will likely stay closed on Thursday, Disney said.

    5:42 p.m. American Airlines adds 2,000 seats for flights out of Florida

    As Florida residents face urgent evacuation warnings ahead of Hurricane Milton’s landfall, American Airlines is adding 2,000 seats to flights out of Florida Tuesday, the airline said in a statement.

    The airline said they will operate multiple additional flights out of Orlando International Airport “to allow customers who would like to evacuate by air the opportunity to do so.”

    4:54 p.m. Hurricane Milton has strengthened back to Category 5

    Hurricane Milton is once again a Category 5 storm. The Storm Surge Warning along the U.S. east coast has been extended southward to Sebastian Inlet, Florida, and northward to Altamaha Sound, Georgia. The Tropical Storm Warning along the U.S. east coast has been extended northward to Altamaha Sound, Georgia, covering Glynn and Camden counties.

    4:11 p.m. Traffic bumper-to-bumper along I-75

    The Georgia Department of Transportation says traffic volume along the interstate was up 280% between the Georgia-Florida state line and Macon.

    Channel 2′s Michael Seiden was in Henry County on Tuesday afternoon where he found heavy traffic in the northbound lanes of Interstate 75 , many of the cars with Florida plates.

    2:52 p.m. State of Emergency issued

    Gov. Brian Kemp issued two executive orders on Tuesday afternoon.

    The first extends a state of emergency for areas impacted by Hurricane Helene. The second declares a state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Milton. Several counties along the Georgia coast are under tropical storm watch.

    “As we continue to recover from Hurricane Helene, I have extended the State of Emergency for affected counties. For as long as needed, we will work with those on the local level to ensure resources are available for those who need them following this devastating storm,” Kemp said.

    “I have also ordered a State of Emergency for the counties within Hurricane Milton’s path until Oct. 16 as we prepare in advance for this major storm and any potential damages it may bring. I’m urging those who could be affected to prepare now!”

    State of Emergency by WSB-TV on Scribd

    2:31 p.m. Event postponements

    The Miami Heat announced its preseason game against the Atlanta Hawks has been postponed.

    The team were scheduled to play on Thursday but Milton is pushing through Florida starting Wednesday night into Thursday.

    The game has been rescheduled for next week.

    2:12 p.m. Georgia Power on standby

    Channel 2′s Jorge Estevez spoke with Georgia Power, who said they are on standby ready to respond.

    Typically states ask independent contractors and smaller companies before going to other state’s utilities, a spokesperson told Estevez.

    2:00 p.m. NHC releases new data

    The National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Hunters flew back into the storm and found that the storm’s intensity has “rebounded.”

    1:00 p.m. Evacuations finishing up

    Florida officials are urging residents to finish their preparations on Tuesday.

    12:30 p.m.

    Here are three things that Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says you should know abut Hurricane Milton.

    11:00 a.m. NHC releases new data

    Hurricane Milton is gaining strength in the Gulf of Mexico as it continues to move toward Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center’s latest update.

    The National Hurricane Center said Hurricane Milton is still a Category 4 storm and now has 150 mph maximum sustained winds.

    “Milton is a very powerful category 4 hurricane, wind 150 mph. Although winds may decrease some more, surge won’t. Major hurricane damage likely. Evacuate if ordered. The message is unchanged,” Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz said.

    [DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go ]

    9:00 a.m.

    Tampa International Airport has suspended operations and will remain closed to the public “until it can assess any damage after the storm.”

    The St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport will close at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday after its last flight departs. It will remain closed on Wednesday and Thursday.

    8:00 a.m. NHC releases new data

    Additional hurricane and storm surge warnings have been issued for parts of the Florida east coast. The National Hurricane Center urges Floridians to finish their preparations and evacuate if they are told to do so.

    5:00 a.m.

    Hurricane Milton could be an “extremely life-threatening situation,” according to the National Hurricane Center’s latest update.

    Overnight, the storm weakened some to a powerful Category 4 hurricane with 155 mph sustained wind. At one point yesterday, Milton was the fifth strongest storm on record in the Atlantic basin with winds of 180 mph.

    While Milton is forecast to weaken some to a Category 3 hurricane at landfall, Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says the wind field of the storm will be huge.

    “That enormous tropical storm wind field – maybe up to about 300 miles across – will push a potential catastrophic storm surge onshore near and south of the center of Milton,” Monahan said.

    Most all of Florida’s Gulf Coast is under either a Tropical Storm Warning or a Hurricane Warning. As of 5 a.m. on Tuesday, parts of coastal Georgia are under a Tropical Storm Watch.

    [INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar ]

    Monahan also said southeast Georgia should will see some rain, stronger wind gusts, and storm surge from Milton, but metro Atlanta and north Georgia will only see sunshine and breezy weather as the storm passes to the southeast.

    Parts of Florida have been placed under mandatory evacuation orders with thousands of people flocking north into Georgia looking for refuge from the storm.

    The National Hurricane Center recommends finishing all preparations and leaving potentially dangerous areas by Tuesday night.

    [UPLOAD PHOTOS: Share your weather photos with us here ]

