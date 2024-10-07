Open in App
    KIPP Atlanta students help community members register to vote

    By Tyisha Fernandes,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25bL4G_0vxsQOUX00

    Some local high school students believe voter turnout in the United States is too low.

    Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was in northwest Atlanta at KIPP Collegiate Academy where students were getting people registered.

    Dozens of students who are 18 or will be 18 by Election Day, registered to vote right outside their school.

    They got some help from Congresswoman Nikema Williams.

    “This is exactly what we mean when we say we want everyone engaged in our democracy. You hear a lot of the narrative that our young people aren’t paying attention. Our young people are not go(ing) to vote, " Williams said.

    Sixty-nine students at the academy said they can’t wait to cast their ballots.

    This non-partisan initiative started last school year when a committee of students partnered up with two organizations: Civic Nation and When We All Vote.

    Cassidy Francis, who is 17-years-old, is one of the ambassadors.

    “The program is called My School Votes. It’s just your school being able to tell people “hey go ahead and vote,”” Francis said.

    Principal Arthur Washington is proud that his students understand the history behind voting.

    “Every morning we talk about standing on the shoulders of giants empowered by the spirit of our ancestors. When they finally cast that ballot, they’re (going to) break so many generations of curses and just carry those ancestors with them,” Washington explained.

    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Ebony Unknkw
    12h ago
    Donald ask for your vote but will not answer interview questions without fact check, Fox is the only newscast he can go to tell lies not be fact checked. No more we know Donald, is a habitual liar. That’s best he did not spoil our dinners. It’s time for make over of our leadership this coming November. Join us Vote Kamala Harris and Tim Walz for president and vice president. It’s long overdue turn the page on Donald trump chaos, misinformation, his recent lies about FEMA. Furthermore, we can see and confirmed for me he always put his self before our country. We need leaders in office for the American people and our needs be met. Vote up and down the ballots democrat get rid of Donald’s MAGA republicans who constantly disrupt our democracy. Our government cannot function with Donald’s chaos and lies. Thank you kindly
    Support Project 25 !
    1d ago
    Voting for Kamala Harris is like the Titanic hitting the Iceberg and then putting it in reverse to hit it again.
    View all comments
