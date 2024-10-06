GBI arrests Georgia man with ecstasy, psychedelic mushrooms, marijuana, and guns

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has arrested and charged a Georgia man with multiple drug counts.

Nicholas Armand, 25, of Maysville, Georgia is charged with possession of MDMA, possession of psilocybin mushrooms, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

On Oct. 1, the Commerce Police Department and the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office executed a search warrant at a home in the 5000 block of Crossing Place in Commerce.

Agents seized firearms and distribution amounts of MDMA, psilocybin mushrooms, THC concentrate, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

