8 additional Georgia counties approved for FEMA disaster assistance

Eight additional Georgia counties have been approved for federal disaster assistance from FEMA due to damage caused by Hurricane Helene.

Bryan, Butts, Camden, Charlton, Glynn, Long, Newton, and Wayne Counties have been approved for FEMA Individual Assistance.

The program offers federal funding for people impacted by natural disasters, providing assistance for those who incur housing costs, food costs, and other supplies.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks ]

For assistance or to ask questions, visit www.DisasterAssistance.gov or call the FEMA hotline at 800-621-3362.

You can also download the FEMA app to your smartphone.

FEMA asks that families, individuals, or businesses with insurance should file claims with their insurance company as soon as possible.

By law, FEMA can’t provide benefits for losses that are covered by insurance.

However, you may still qualify for Individual Assistance, even if you have insurance.

Visit www.DisasterAssistance.gov for details.

Individual Assistance may include money for temporary housing while you are unable to live in your home, or money to support the repair or replacement of owner-occupied homes that serve as the household’s primary residence.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter ]

IN OTHER NEWS: