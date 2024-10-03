Helene recovery updates: Death toll up to 33 in Georgia, state damages top $417M

The death toll from Hurricane Helene in Georgia has jumped from 25 to 33 deaths across the state.

Gov. Brian Kemp updated the total at a news conference at the State Capitol on Thursday.

“I ask Georgians to keep these citizens and communities in your thoughts and prayers,” Kemp said.

All the victims have not been identified. The new deaths include two children who died after a tree fell and trapped them in a burning house in Washington County.

Kemp also said three people died in Chatham County from carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator.

POWER OUTAGES IN GEORGIA

As of Thursday morning, the governor said about 85% of Georgia Power customers have power again. The crews hope to increase that number to 90% by Friday.

About 200,000 Georgia Power outages remain and Georgia EMCs report they have around 162,000 power outages.

Kemp said at least 3,200 trees have fallen on power lines across the state. Georgia Power will have to replace close to 8,000 power poles.

“It’s like a 230 mile, 240-mile tornado went through our state,” the governor said.

BIDEN VISITS AND FEDERAL RESPONSE

President Joe Biden is touring the damage from Hurricane Helene in the Valdosta area. Biden is expected be on the ground Thursday afternoon.

Kemp says he has been in touch with the president and thanked him for extending the disaster declaration to 41 counites.

Kemp says he told Biden that other counties are frustrated they aren’t on the list and that a bipartisan effort from Georgia leaders will push for more to get added.

The Biden administration and FEMA approved on Thursday to cover 100% of the cleanup costs for the first three months of recovery.

GEMA director Chris Stallings said that so far, Georgia is reporting around $417 million in damages from Helene. That number is expected to go up as they collect data from each county.

The U.S. Department of Defense has reached out to see if the state needed additional resources.

