    Man sentenced to prison for bomb threat at GA Social Security office

    By WSBTV.com News Staff,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vEwmG_0vrGI3uF00

    A Georgia man has been sentenced to federal prison for making a bomb threat against a Social Security Administration Office in last year.

    Keyon Tishaye Dickens, 38, called the SSA office in Augusta on Oct. 10, 2023, and threatened to blow up the building with an explosive device, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

    This happened because Dickens had received a notice from the Supplemental Security Income that he had been overpaid and that the Social Security Administration was going to recoup the funds, according to court documents.

    Dickens then came to the office, where he showed a security officer a handwritten message that read “I have a bomb.”

    A security officer called the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and the building was locked down and then evacuated.

    After no bomb was found, deputies took Dickens into custody, according to the Department of Justice.

    Dickens was sentenced to three years in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

    “Threats of violence against workers and customers of any facility are completely unacceptable,” said U.S. Attorney Steinberg. “We commend our law enforcement partners for ensuring the safety of those in the Social Security office and assisting in holding Keyon Dickens accountable for his actions.”

    “Americans should not have to fear for their lives simply for doing their jobs or going about their daily errands,” said Supervisory Senior Resident Agent Matthew Ploskunak of FBI Atlanta’s Augusta Resident Agency. “Thanks to the quick response by our local law enforcement partners, this case was investigated thoroughly and quickly brought to a successful conclusion.”

