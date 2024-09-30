Open in App
    16-year-old arrested in illegal street racing along busy Atlanta road

    By WSBTV.com News Staff,

    2 days ago
    Atlanta police arrested two teens who were allegedly part of a street racing takeover earlier this month.

    On Sept. 9, just after 3 a.m., APD said it was called to Candler Road in southeast Atlanta regarding street racing.

    When police arrived, they noticed a red 1989 BMW 325i participating in a street racing event.

    As officers approached the car, the BMW drove away. Police then used a PIT maneuver to stop the car.

    Dashcam video shows the officers placing both the driver and passenger into custody.

    APD said the driver was a 16-year-old boy and the passenger was identified as Sophia Soriano, 19.

    The 16-year-old was charged with reckless driving, reckless stunt driving, laying drag, and fleeing/eluding. He was referred to juvenile court and released into his guardian’s custody. His identity was not released.

    Soriano was charged with participating in a laying drag exhibition and providing false statements. The BMW was impounded.

    User48372617293
    1d ago
    Bruv, you are NOT gonna lose the cops in a 89 325i. Why in the world did you think you'd lose the cops 😂
    Ken Segal
    1d ago
    suspend his drivers license for a minimum of 1 year, 90 days in jail and 80 hours community service.
