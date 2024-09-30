Former UGA star, Super Bowl Champion to host hundreds of students for reading event

A former Super Bowl champion will host a reading event with hundreds of students on Monday.

Georgia Reads, will hold a Reading Rally with more than 300 students all as a part of Georgia Reads Day.

Malcolm Mitchell, who starred at the University of Georgia and won a Super Bowl with the New England Patriots, will lead the rally.

Mitchell, who is from Valdosta, teamed up with First Lady Marty Kemp for a new children’s book , earlier this year.

Officials said this event is intended to emphasize the importance of improving Georgia’s childhood and adult literacy rates.

The event will be held at the College Football Hall of Fame in downtown Atlanta on Monday morning.

