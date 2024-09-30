Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

    3 men shot outside album release party in northwest Atlanta

    By WSBTV.com News Staff,

    3 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U84Yl_0voZ5ptM00

    Atlanta police are investigating a triple shooting in northwest Atlanta. Investigators said the shooting happened outside an album release party.

    Channel 2 Action News is live at the scene off Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway at a shopping plaza.

    Our cameras spotted a heavy police presence along with caution tape blocking off the area.

    [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks ]

    Police said three men were shot in the parking lot. They are currently being treated at Grady Memorial Hospital.

    No one has been arrested in connection to this shooting.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    [SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter ]

    IN OTHER NEWS:

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 31
    Add a Comment
    Eemia Peterson
    12h ago
    You cut somebody that’s so crazy we got another tornado coming call me they’re gonna be so crazy like how do you do that
    Chris T.C
    1d ago
    Wild that this never happens at a Country release album or EDM, jazz, blue grass……
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    "Revenge, Jealousy" Drives Woman To Mastermind Murder of Lover Who Was Engaged To Someone Else
    Oxygen4 days ago
    Georgia Restaurant Serves The 'Best Burger' In The Entire State
    WWPW Power 105.32 days ago
    Mother arrested after shooting 13-year-old daughter moments after she pulled trash can into driveway of home
    face2faceafrica.com3 days ago
    Judge In Young Thug-YSL Trial Makes Ruling On Mistrial After Tense Hearing
    iHeartRadio1 day ago
    National Hurricane Center Warns Another Storm Is Coming
    The Spun2 days ago
    Mother, son pleaded guilty to stealing over $3.4 million from GA employer’s account
    WSB Channel 2 Atlanta1 day ago
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja12 hours ago
    'Kids Killing Kids': Polk County Sheriff's Office Takes Down Violent Gang Members
    Uncovering Florida9 days ago
    Meek Mill Wants to Pay $100,000 to Hire an Investigative Team to Find ‘Every Specific Detail’ Linking His Name to Diddy’s Case
    Complex8 days ago
    Brutal Brawls Break Out at Falcons-Saints Game, Fan Stomps on Another’s Head in Shocking Video
    suggest.com1 day ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza9 days ago
    Aryan Brotherhood member used prison-made weapon with Nazi symbol to kill inmate who lied about being in gang
    Law & Crime7 days ago
    Shirley Strawberry finalizes divorce from convicted conman
    rolling out14 hours ago
    NFL Fan Is Potentially Facing 15-Plus Years In Prison For Violent Attack At Game
    gridironheroics.com2 days ago
    How Your Cat Says ‘I Love You' While They Sleep
    Vision Pet Care20 days ago
    Moment Orange Cat Reunites with Mom After Hurricane Helene Is Full of Love and Emotion
    Parade Pets1 day ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Female was Hit by Multiple Vehicles and Killed After Jumping from Overpass onto 210 Freeway
    Pain In The Pass17 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen26 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group1 day ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida7 days ago
    Young Thug Trial Judge Ruled On Motion For Mistrial, Admonished Prosecutors
    urbanislandz.com1 day ago
    Recall alert: 41K Harley-Davidsons recalled because of electrical system problem
    WSB Channel 2 Atlanta17 hours ago
    Morristown Man Arrested for Cocaine Distribution
    Morristown Minute29 days ago
    ‘This could have been prevented’: Family of woman killed when she couldn’t get abortion announces lawsuit plans
    The Independent1 day ago
    Chemical reaction causes plume of smoke that evacuates Atlanta suburbs
    CNN2 days ago
    DOJ sues software company controlling 80% of rental market – accuses of price fixing rents in CA
    The HD Post19 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy