3 men shot outside album release party in northwest Atlanta

Atlanta police are investigating a triple shooting in northwest Atlanta. Investigators said the shooting happened outside an album release party.

Channel 2 Action News is live at the scene off Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway at a shopping plaza.

Our cameras spotted a heavy police presence along with caution tape blocking off the area.

Police said three men were shot in the parking lot. They are currently being treated at Grady Memorial Hospital.

No one has been arrested in connection to this shooting.

