Rockdale County chemical fire: GDOT reopens I-20 in both directions

Rockdale County will continue to feel the impacts of a chemical fire at a Biolab facility that started on Sunday morning.

Approximately 17,000 people were evacuated from their homes. The county said Monday morning that it is extending the shelter-in-place order until further notice.

Officials also said they expected Interstate 20 to remain closed eastbound and westbound from Turner Hill Road to Almon Road. The closures were “based on unpredictable path and wind direction” of the chemicals in the air.

Just before 7 a.m., the Georgia Department of Transportation reopened I-20 on both sides.

“As of 6:52am, we have been given the go ahead from GDOT, in coordination with Environmental Protection Agency, to open the interstate both east and west bound. All other road closures will remain in place,” the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Monday.

What roads are closed?

The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office says the following roads remain closed

Iris Drive at McDaniel Mill Road

Sigman Road at Old Covington Hwy

Sigman Road at General Arts

Sigman Road at Lester Road

Sigman Road at Farmer Road

Sigman Road at Irwin Bridge Road

Irwin Bridge Road at Main Street

Green Street at West Circle

Dogwood Drive at Motel 6

West Avenue at Dogwood Drive

Rockbridge Road at Main Street

Smyrna Road at Klondike Road

Sigman Road at Rockbridge Road

Iris Drive at Klondike Road

Iris Drive at Blacklawn Road

Hi-Roc Road at Carr Road

Plunkett Road at Lester Road

Bonds Lake Road at Irwin Bridge Road

