Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

    New mosaic installation revealed at MARTA Airport Station

    By WSBTV.com News Staff,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wpRUs_0vnA3Cyh00

    Atlanta-based transport agency MARTA revealed a new mosaic art installation created by a local artist at the Airport Station on Tuesday.

    According to MARTA, the mosaic was created by Atlanta artist Michael Jones.

    MARTA said the installation was part of the agency’s efforts to rehabilitate and modernize the “vital transit hub.”

    In the mosaic, Jones painted and assembled images of the Atlanta skyline.

    [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks ]

    TRENDING STORIES:

    “MARTA is committed to revitalizing our transit stations, and public art is a key component of that effort,” MARTA General Manager and CEO Collie Greenwood said in a statement. “This mosaic symbolizes the progress and vibrancy of Atlanta, a city known for its rich history, resilience, and as ‘a city too busy to hate.’ It’s not just a piece of art but a celebration of the community and the ongoing growth of our city.”

    According to MARTA, the art is just part of a broader rehabilitation effort at Airport Station and was part of the $55 million renovation project funded by the agency’s State of Good Repair program.

    In addition to the artwork, MARTA said the rehabilitation features new terrazzo flooring, upgraded platform pavers, enhanced lighting and several other infrastructure improvements meant to make the transit hub more modern while “reflecting the dynamic spirit of Atlanta.”

    Still in the works for the Airport Station is a new RideStore, installation of elevators, signage, lighting and wall cladding and a new canopy to complement the current one at the location.

    [SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter ]

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Shhh
    1d ago
    yall shut down the station for a month for renovations, to color the wall? See this is why yall conductors are jumping off the platform and goin on strikes.. ..
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Florida Burger King Shut Down Again After Failing Inspection
    Akeena5 days ago
    Three Newborn Florida Panther Kittens Found in Florida’s Remote Wilderness
    Uncovering Florida24 days ago
    Wrong Place, Wrong Time: Unintended Victim Identified in Fatal Merritt Island Shooting
    Uncovering Florida6 days ago
    AP top 25 college football: How Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein voted after UGA loss
    WSB Channel 2 Atlanta1 day ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News13 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile6 hours ago
    Another tropical system could move into the Gulf of Mexico this week
    WSB Channel 2 Atlanta1 day ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza8 days ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile16 hours ago
    ‘If another tip goes missing, you’re fired’: Cracker Barrel manager accuses worker of stealing tips.
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    Tropical Storm Helene: 10 dead in storm’s wake, 4 in Georgia
    WSB Channel 2 Atlanta3 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria9 days ago
    Man Arrested After Officers Discover Alligators in Backyard Pool in Marion County
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    Hurricane Helene: American Red Cross urges storm recovery donations in Georgia, other states
    WSB Channel 2 Atlanta23 hours ago
    Hurricane Helene: GA Power shares damage estimates, how much is left to repair after storm
    WSB Channel 2 Atlanta22 hours ago
    Troopers seek man accused of spending $1,500 on lost debit card
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel19 days ago
    NTSB issues ‘urgent safety’ warning for some Boeing 737s
    WSB Channel 2 Atlanta3 days ago
    DirecTV to acquire Dish Network for $1, assume debt
    WSB Channel 2 Atlanta7 hours ago
    Meet The Shy Sisters Abandoned To The Streets At 4-Months-old
    Dianna Carney7 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post14 days ago
    NYC Mayor Eric Adams pleads not guilty in federal court
    WSB Channel 2 Atlanta3 days ago
    No one wants to find ants : Server shares warning for customers who order red drinks at restaurant
    NewsNinja3 days ago
    Hurricane Helene recovery: How you can help
    WSB Channel 2 Atlanta2 hours ago
    In Memory of TV's 'That's My Mama' Actor Theodore 'Teddy' Wilson: 33 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato8 minutes ago
    Meet The Tiny 10lb Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney21 days ago
    Officers Stop Unmanned Vessel in Volusia County After Three Teens Thrown Overboard
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    Local Steals & Deals: Endless Fun and Peace of Mind with Mindscope and Tickless
    WSB Channel 2 Atlanta7 hours ago
    SpaceX launches rescue mission for 2 NASA astronauts who are stuck in space until next year
    WSB Channel 2 Atlanta2 days ago
    3 Lucky Zodiac Signs with Financial Abundance on September 30, 2024
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment2 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy