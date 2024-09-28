New mosaic installation revealed at MARTA Airport Station

Atlanta-based transport agency MARTA revealed a new mosaic art installation created by a local artist at the Airport Station on Tuesday.

According to MARTA, the mosaic was created by Atlanta artist Michael Jones.

MARTA said the installation was part of the agency’s efforts to rehabilitate and modernize the “vital transit hub.”

In the mosaic, Jones painted and assembled images of the Atlanta skyline.

“MARTA is committed to revitalizing our transit stations, and public art is a key component of that effort,” MARTA General Manager and CEO Collie Greenwood said in a statement. “This mosaic symbolizes the progress and vibrancy of Atlanta, a city known for its rich history, resilience, and as ‘a city too busy to hate.’ It’s not just a piece of art but a celebration of the community and the ongoing growth of our city.”

According to MARTA, the art is just part of a broader rehabilitation effort at Airport Station and was part of the $55 million renovation project funded by the agency’s State of Good Repair program.

In addition to the artwork, MARTA said the rehabilitation features new terrazzo flooring, upgraded platform pavers, enhanced lighting and several other infrastructure improvements meant to make the transit hub more modern while “reflecting the dynamic spirit of Atlanta.”

Still in the works for the Airport Station is a new RideStore, installation of elevators, signage, lighting and wall cladding and a new canopy to complement the current one at the location.

