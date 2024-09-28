Hartsfield-Jackson signs ‘Sister Airport’ agreement with Airports Company South Africa

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport signed an agreement Friday cementing a new partnership with Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) to boost economic growth and development.

The Sister Airport Cooperation Agreement is expected to lead to collaboration between the two entities for operational best practices, cargo operations and passenger services.

The signing ceremony for the new airport team-up was held Friday afternoon at the Atlanta airport.

According to airport officials, the agreement is aimed at increasing business and trade with South Africa.

Now signed, it is the fourth agreement of its type that the Atlanta airport has made with an African nation, the others being Cote D’Ivoire, Liberia and Nigeria.

