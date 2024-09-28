Hurricane Helene: Gov. Kemp, First Lady assess damage from storm in Lowndes County

In the aftermath of Tropical Storm Helene sweeping through Georgia, the state’s leaders are now putting plans together for recovery.

Gov. Brian Kemp and Firstly Marty Kemp visited Lowndes County, which was hit hard by the storm, to survey the damage and meet with local leaders and emergency management officials Saturday morning.

The governor held a news briefing around 11:30 a.m. after touring damage in Valdosta, where many were impacted by rain and wind.

On Friday, Kemp’s office confirmed at least 15 Georgians had died as a result of the storm.

Today, that number increased to 17.

“We’ve had 17 fatalities just in the state of Georgia alone. And as Tim Golden, the dot Commissioner said to me yesterday, these storms are taking the soul out of me and I know that’s how people are feeling down here,” Kemp said.

The governor said, ‘This storm spared no one.”

“Valdosta has taken another heavy hit as has been so unfortunately frequent in recent memory. And I would just tell you from a statewide perspective, this storm spared no one.”

Gov. Kemp said, he’s deploying every available resource to affected areas across Georgia, and thanked those for being patient as they work to recover.

